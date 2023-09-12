The School District of La Crosse has announced it must close two of its elementary schools in order to “right size” the district, a more modern and pleasant term than its predecessor “down size.”

Looking at the overtly unbalanced public communications coming from the central administration — including verbally from Superintendent Aaron Engel on a recent, poorly attended tour of the buildings by the key decision makers — it seems the individual selection of schools, as well as the combination of the four schools as a group, was purposeful for reasons outside of decreasing taxpayer costs or for what is best for the education of La Crosse children.

Rather, the reasons seem political, and they are shameful. They make me rethink our district’s actual commitment to equitable and accessible education.

It seems obvious why North Woods Elementary is even on the list of candidates to eliminate — and it’s clearly not for overall costs, since busing costs are the only disadvantage to North Woods, and those costs seem to pale in comparison to the fixed and sustained maintenance costs of the other three schools being considered.

Both North Woods and Hintgen serve a large population of low income and diverse families that have less discretionary time and resources to speak up and fight this. The population of North Woods has an average income that is low enough to qualify the entire school for USDA-subsidized free breakfast and lunches this year.

The teachers and staff of North Woods have worked passionately to get grants and create classroom spaces that produce global citizens, while also building classrooms that are authentically equitable. As a parent of three school-aged children across three different schools, I’ve never seen such a strong dedication to making sure all students get equitable access to the resources they need, regardless of if they have parents “calling it in” persistently for their kids or not. The North Woods teachers are the advocates in earnest for all of their students.

North Woods is the second-newest building in the district and has room to grow. It is one of the cheapest buildings to run and doesn’t have several millions of dollars in needed repairs like the others being considered for closure. It truly doesn’t make sense, in terms of overall costs, to be considered for closure, let alone be near the top of the chopping block.

Finally, if the lack of a neighborhood schools model was used to justify a new, far-southside high school, then the notion of neighborhood schools should stop being invoked by the district in this context. It’s hypocritical of our school’s central administration to do so with any statistics about proximity, when these statistics were apparently irrelevant for busing North Side kids all the way south for high school.

To all my friends, neighbors and fellow parents who talk a good talk about equity and advocating for public education, regardless of where your kid goes for school, North Woods could use some help and allyship in this battle to stay open.

Please remember that our elementary aged children are among the most vulnerable of our community and answer the call to maintain quality elementary education in La Crosse, regardless of the financial and political power of its parent population.