New Years’: Resolution or Re-Creation?

New Year's: A time to dust off the old resolutions and try again, right?
In most of us there’s something that desires a change for the better. New Years’ of course seems to be the logical time to get back on track. In the past, some top vote-getters have been exercise, diet and savings.
But over the years, the power of positive thinking has let us down. Alas, most attempts at change fizzle out within a couple of months. Estimates are that only 3 or 4 percent of resolution-makers actually follow through to their goals.
As if these issues weren’t enough, 2020 introduced some new challenges, anxiety and depression. In the wake of Covid-19, Americans faced health concerns, financial stress and lifestyle changes. Sprinkle in some social and political unrest and suddenly anxiety and depression hit the most unwanted list.
According to Mental Health America, the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression skyrocketed; a whopping 93% increase in anxiety screenings over 2019.
A Coulee Region pastor I spoke with recently said that almost everybody he talked to since the emergence of Covid struggled with some form of depression. “Some people look at this almost like a New Year's resolution,” he noted. “They say, ‘I’m going to be different this year,’ but this isn’t about doing things differently.”
If anything, 2020 has given us a glimpse of a life we can’t totally understand or successfully navigate alone. Biblical help points toward re-creation instead of resolution.
The pastor went on to explain that lasting change originates with God’s “re-creation” not just an adjustment of priorities on our part. “God is changing us at level we can’t understand,” he said. Not only does God change people, but He gives the power to live life successfully.
The apostle Paul put it this way, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creature, the old things have passed away, new things have come,” (2 Corinthians 5:17.)
This verse doesn’t promise a change in our circumstances or to make us spiritual giants. Instead it refers to a personal transformation that occurs through a relationship with Christ. New attitudes and perspectives gradually replace old ones. A new Divine strength suddenly makes it possible to deal with sin and personal deficiencies.
So, from a Biblical perspective, there’s no reason to be discouraged if change hasn’t come. Through God’s re-creation we can really say, “out with old and in with the new.”