New Years’: Resolution or Re-Creation?

New Year's: A time to dust off the old resolutions and try again, right?

In most of us there’s something that desires a change for the better. New Years’ of course seems to be the logical time to get back on track. In the past, some top vote-getters have been exercise, diet and savings.

But over the years, the power of positive thinking has let us down. Alas, most attempts at change fizzle out within a couple of months. Estimates are that only 3 or 4 percent of resolution-makers actually follow through to their goals.

As if these issues weren’t enough, 2020 introduced some new challenges, anxiety and depression. In the wake of Covid-19, Americans faced health concerns, financial stress and lifestyle changes. Sprinkle in some social and political unrest and suddenly anxiety and depression hit the most unwanted list.

According to Mental Health America, the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression skyrocketed; a whopping 93% increase in anxiety screenings over 2019.