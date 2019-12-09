Nick Jarmusz: Stop impaired driving -- including marijuana

Since 1902, AAA has worked tirelessly to promote safe driving for everyone at every age.

We are a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers, campaigning for safer vehicles and roads, improved traffic safety laws and better driver education and awareness programs.

Throughout the years, the landscape has changed in regards to laws and what impaired driving is and what it means.

Of recent note is the legalization of recreational marijuana occurring in many states for people 21 years of age and older.

Whether the drug used is legal, prescribed, obtained over-the counter or purchased in a retail setting, AAA opposes marijuana-impaired driving, just as we oppose alcohol-impaired driving.

Impaired driving jeopardizes public safety on our roadways and we urge all motorists to avoid driving while impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other drug.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Wisconsin will share borders with two states (Michigan and Illinois) that have legalized the sale of cannabis for recreation.

This should cause grave concern for every citizen and motorist in this state especially since many parts of the state are still grappling with an opioid addiction crisis.