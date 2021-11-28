 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nick Levendofsky: The false choice between agriculture and clean water

  • 0
Nick Levendofsky

Nick Levendofsky

In a state as abundant in water as Wisconsin, it’s easy to take for granted the rich groundwater resources running below our feet. Our Great Lakes contain 20% of the world’s fresh surface water, and there is more than enough water available for drinking, recreation, wildlife, and business.

However, growing concerns over the public health and ecological impacts of agricultural and industrial pollutants in our water mean we must re-evaluate how we manage water resources in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced it is abandoning efforts to develop regulations that would reduce nitrate pollution in drinking water, claiming “the statutory process and associated firm timelines established by the Legislature for rule-making do not allow adequate time for the department to complete this proposed rule.”

In 2020, Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) participated in a series of NR-151 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meetings to address the issue in a way that took agricultural, environmental, and public health concerns into consideration.

Although certainly not the sole factor, we must acknowledge that agricultural runoff is a contributor to water pollution in this state. Many farmers are aware of this fact and are actively working to address it through improved conservation practices and collaborative educational efforts, such as farmer-led watershed councils.

People are also reading…

WFU recognizes a need to safeguard our resources against bad actors. Wisconsin has over 1,500 impaired waterways, and many private wells in Wisconsin do not meet safe drinking water standards due to excess bacteria or nitrates. Excess nutrients in surface water cause toxic algae blooms, which threaten humans and wildlife and destroy the tourism and recreation industries.

Seymour farmer and WFU Vice President Rick Adamski served on the NR-151 advisory committee and responded to the DNR’s abandonment of the rule with the following statement, “If we continue to do what we have always done and expect different results, we are doomed to fail. We must realize the place where we are today is due to actions of the past. Nitrogen fertilizers reduce the organic matter content in the soil, which in turn increases the need for more fertilizer. The rising price for these fertilizers is inevitable, and the concentration of ownership of these fertilizer manufacturers allows no limit to the price increases. The best possible future for farmers rests with strategies to reduce this dependency.”

WFU’s member-driven, grassroots policy aligns closely with the work and recommendations of the TAC. Our members support efforts to preserve the quality of all waters in Wisconsin. Furthermore, we support changes to NR-151 that will restrict manure and other waste application rates and the spreading of these materials on frozen soils in areas of the state deemed to be sensitive. These sensitive areas would include places with shallow soil depth above Karst bedrock, areas with sandy soils, or those where groundwater quality standards are not being met.

For too long, we have been presented with a false choice between agriculture and clean water. WFU believes it is possible to have clean water, thriving family farms, and vibrant rural economies, and that farmers can be champions in this effort for ourselves, our environment, and future generations. We challenge the Wisconsin Legislature, Governor Evers’ administration, and all who care about water quality in this state to follow the recommendations set forth by the advisory committee and to recommit to protecting water for the future.

Nick Levendofsky is the Government Relations Director for Wisconsin Farmers Union, a grassroots membership organization that is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through education, cooperation, and civic engagement. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed ...

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Editorial: Rittenhouse case underscores why nationwide age floor of 21 is needed for guns

Since 1984, the nationwide legal drinking age has been 21 for good reasons. Young people’s brains are still developing, which affects their judgment and cognitive abilities. That, along with raging hormones, boosts the chances of impulsive decision-making. It’s a dumb idea to add alcohol to an already unstable mix. It makes even less sense to add firearms to that unstable mix. Perhaps it’s ...

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

LZ Granderson: A week of chasing justice in 2 Americas

LZ Granderson: A week of chasing justice in 2 Americas

During weeks like last week, the pursuit of justice feels more like chasing clouds blindfolded. Friday's "not guilty" verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial wasn't altogether surprising — especially after Judge Bruce Schroeder said he wouldn't allow the people Rittenhouse shot and killed to be called victims. But it still felt like a gut punch knowing the prosecution wasn't allowed to show a ...

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News