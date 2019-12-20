Noah Feldman: Trump impeachment boosts the Constitution

The House of Representatives’ historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump comes near the end of the president’s third tumultuous year in office — which is also the third year of the prolonged stress test he’s been giving to the U.S. Constitution.

It’s an occasion to check in on the most basic question that can be asked in a democracy: What is the state of our Constitution?

The short answer is that the Constitution is, so far, holding up in the face of the most extended challenge to its principles and norms that it has confronted since World War II.

The impeachment itself is actually a significant improvement in the Constitution’s performance. It signals that at least half the legislative branch — the House — is now taking seriously its own responsibility to uphold the Constitution in the face of presidential contempt for it.

Until now, it’s the other branch of government — the judiciary — that has been almost the only effective check on Trump’s recurring impulse to violate the Constitution.

When Trump has signed executive orders that break the Constitution, courts have often struck them down.