Skeptics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s promise of a Green New Deal were worried that the plan would be a Trojan Horse for unrealistic and ruinously expensive economic proposals that have little to do with stopping climate change.
The unveiling of the plan gives them more reason for worry.
Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal appears to take every big spending idea that has emerged on the political left in recent years and combine them into one large package deal, with little notion of how to pay for them all.
The Green New Deal as introduced to Congress is in the form of a non-binding resolution laying out a series of goals. The wording of the resolution is ambitious, but vague.
More concerning are the details of an online FAQ that appeared on Ocasio-Cortez’s website but was later taken down. The FAQ contained important details that are not included in the resolution itself. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, referred to the FAQ as a “bad copy,” and promised to release a revised version.
But the original FAQ may give insight into the Ocasio-Cortez camp’s true goals. And it shows that although the Green New Deal bills itself primarily as an environmental policy and jobs program, the most expensive items are enormous new entitlements paid for by unlimited deficit spending.
First, to be fair, it’s important to discuss the good ideas in the plan.
The Green New Deal would retrofit all American buildings and factories to be carbon-neutral, electrify all transportation, and switch the entire electrical grid to carbon-neutral energy sources. These goals are highly ambitious, but they’re good targets.
Ocasio-Cortez’s plan correctly recognizes that carbon taxes wouldn’t be enough to prompt private companies to do all these things on their own, and that large-scale government-funded infrastructure is required. Furthermore, a focus on scaling up clean energy would push the technology forward. That would help other countries — where most of the world’s carbon emissions are produced — to follow in the U.S’s footsteps.
But these environmental policies, as sweeping as they would be, wouldn’t be the most costly items on the list. Among other things, the now-removed FAQ stipulates that every American would be guaranteed the following:
1. “a job with family-sustaining wages, family and medical leave, vacations and retirement security”
2. “high-quality education, including higher education and trade schools”
3. “high-quality health care”
4. “safe, affordable, adequate housing”
5. “economic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work”
The plan thus appears to combine a federal job guarantee, free college and single-payer health care. Depending on how one interprets the guarantee of “economic security” to all those who are “unwilling to work,” it might also include a universal basic income — something that was mentioned in an earlier Green New Deal proposal. The guarantee of universal affordable housing is, to my knowledge, new.
How much would these proposals cost? It’s hard to know. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal was predicted to cost about $3.2 trillion a year.
Switching to renewable energy would conservatively cost more than $400 billion annually. Even though the cost is coming down as technology improves, net-zero emissions retrofits of every building in the country would be expensive — optimistically, perhaps $88,000 for a townhouse, and presumably much more for free-standing homes.
Assuming $100,000 per home, that comes to about $1.4 trillion a year over a decade. Factories, office buildings, stores, etc. would cost much more per building, but there are far fewer of them — about 5.6 million. If each one costs $500,000 to retrofit, that’s about $300 billion more per year.
For universal basic income, the cost has been estimated at $3.8 trillion a year. A narrower program that only covered, say, out of three Americans who are “unable or unwilling” to work, it would cost about $1.3 trillion. By comparison, free college would be cheap at about $47 billion a year. Affordable housing for the entire nation could cost a lot, depending on that means, but let’s ignore that for now.
So this quick, rough cost estimate — which doesn’t include all of the promises listed in the FAQ — adds up to about $6.6 trillion a year.
That’s more than three times as much as the federal government collects in tax revenue, and equal to about 34 percent of the U.S.’s entire gross domestic product. And that’s assuming no cost overruns — infrastructure projects, especially in the U.S., are subject to cost bloat.
Total government spending already accounts for about 38 percent of the economy, so if no other programs were cut to pay for the Green New Deal, it could mean that almost three-quarters of the economy would be spent via the government.
And all this is assuming that repurposing essentially all of the nation’s economic resources doesn’t cause any loss in economic efficiency. History and the experiences of other countries suggest that this wouldn’t be the case.
Most troubling, the Green New Deal’s FAQ sidesteps the question of how to pay for the plan. It simply links to two op-eds explaining so-called modern monetary theory, or MMT, which posits that deficits don’t matter all the much in the absence of inflation for those countries that issue their own currency.
This suggests that the Green New Deal will be paid for with soaring deficits, which could be quite dangerous. The plan’s environmental spending proposals would be temporary, but the new entitlement programs would be permanent. If MMT is wrong, and if ever-expanding deficits cause runaway inflation, the result would be a devastating collapse of the nation’s economy.
This column is right out of outer space. Really? A fiscal warning after what Trump and the republicans have done? Spare me, according to the GOP there is money growing on trees.
I'll tell you something else that could drive our country and the world into oblivion - climate change. I know the fact that nearly 100% of the scientific community, that knows anything about the climate, says we are in trouble is seen as some sort of liberal plot to destroy America, but just consider the same kind of people who put us on the moon and created the miracle that is our advanced technological and knowledge based economy are nearly certain that we and our way of life is threatening the world we live in. Maybe, just maybe, we should get busy dealing with it instead of listening to those who profit from doing nothing about it.
amen.
Deal with it how? Green New Deal? Anarchy. Sell it to me. I want an improved environment. I want my participation in such a plan to benefit me economically, physically and spiritually. I want zero government coercion. Make a plan that accomplishes all, and I'll support it. GO!
Dmoney you don't want to be sold anything, you just want to pursue a political agenda. To clean up the environment all players, government and private sector must do their part. You call it government coercion, the rest of us call it regulation. And regulations must have some bite to it, incentives and punishments, if they are to work. That is how government . You keep wanting to kiss the behind of corporations, when they are the main source of our problems ( pollution, destruction, poisoning) in the first place. Your zero government coercion is just another talking point from talk radio and republican do nothing platform, drilled into your head from fox news. Its a non starter.
Without any government coercion is pretty ridiculous. Our society is a society of laws. You can not expect people to do certain things without laws. A society without laws has a name - anarchy. It is not a good thing. I know you always make good choices (?), but not everyone does. Ayn Rand was a novelist. Her ideas were pretty insane. Her books are interesting, but they are also ridiculous. A libertarian government would never work. Those of you who think it would are misinformed.
You can criticize AOC all you want, these proposals are being supported by all the folks running in 2020 on the Democrat side, I guess the cats out of the bag. The left may be forced to turn to Pelosi to run. To think the left thought building a wall for security was outlandish, what must they be thinking now.
Exlax attempting a comeback?Ya'll lack genuine intelligence. You are so right, however ,as President Pelosi has a nice ring, particularly with the Orange Carcass keeping everything in schambles.
You know it ....
God knows it.
Where you been, new2? Certainly haven't visited reality recently, I see, judging by your 3:28pm post. The "left", if you mean liberals, right now are thinking building a wall for security is an empty political gesture aimed at dunderheads who support Trump. Any more questions?
The democratic party is slowly becoming a socialist party. This is so dangerous and people need to take notice.
And you Ricky are the new face of the Republican party - the raving know nothing. The denial of reality and ignorance are an extremely dangerous combination, and you've got that in abundance.
‘The denial of reality and ignorance are an extremely dangerous combination’
you’ve described AOC, YOUR liberal senator to a tee! You need to clean your house before criticizing someone else’s.
Climate, allow me to give you a basic lesson in current politics. I am assuming Physics is not a citizen and voter residing in the New York congressional district that Ocasio-Cortez represents, so she does not represent Physics. Secondly, She is a Congresswoman, a member of the House of Representatives, which is not the Senate. There are two houses in our bicameral form of government. It is so good of you to provide us with an example of the truth of the statement that "the denial of reality and ignorance are an extremely dangerous combination". But that is what we have come to expect from somebody who has chosen Climatehoax as his screen name.
funny---Do you support paying people unwilling to work,getting rid of cows and airplane travel.Is this thinking your REALITY???????
If all those things are true in Noah's column, then it would be too much for this nation to absorb. As he said it is a non binding resolution so it is just a wish list, nothing more. But I do believe the green solution, reducing carbon fuel use and using renewable energies are doable and necessary for this country. The Pentagon says climate change is a high national security threat. Despite what Trump says, it is happening and must be addressed. Leaving our planet in better shape when we leave it for future generations is a noble and worthwhile effort. We seem to afford wars, very long never ending wars. We seem to afford more tax breaks for wealthy and corporations. We seem to afford corporate welfare that is out of control. That is what is being fed to the populous. Certainly we can clean up our environment in a way that is sustainable and responsible and totally necessary.
I'm for it, as long as all programs, incentives, expenditures and actions are voluntary and not mandated by the federal government.
sometimes Dmoney gov't needs to add incentives to steer the free market economy in a direction that is sustainable and necessary. Like tax breaks if you put solar panels on your property. Or taxing heavy polluters as an incentive for them to curtail their impact on the environment. Sometimes government needs to mandate reforms for the good of the country. that's just the way reality has been and always will be. That philosophy of letting the free market do whatever it wants without gov't interference has brought us to where we are now. Extreme economic disparity, high levels of pollution in our water and air and land, and a health care system with the highest costs in the world. We can do better, much better.
"High levels of pollution in our water, air and land". What nonsense, U.S. companies have been bending over backwards to comply with new standards. If they weren't, we'd be hearing about lawsuit after lawsuit against them. "Taxing heavy polluters as an incentive for them to curtail their impact on the environment" That's called "cap and trade". Paying our "carbon debt" while upping the price on all of the goods and services we enjoy, as well as hurting our quality of life, over something humans play an insignificant part in.
"high levels" is apparent if you look on the impact man has had. There is a huge island of plastic waste the size of Rhode Island in the ocean harming wildlife, and it keeps getting bigger. And yes thanks to the government standards companies are now forced to comply with the regulations. Dmoney wants no government involvement, in which case nothing would get cleaned up. We still have a ways to go, from our drinking water with high chromium levels (a cancer causer) to mercury pollution( another carcinogen) in our rivers to the destruction of the bee population(necessary for a large food supply). I could go on and on. We humans play a huge role on our environment, and our quality of life depends on a sustainable practices and renewable resources that minimize our impact on the planet. Don't know what you planet you come from mamasboy, but those are the facts whether you admit it or not!
Incentives? Great! Tax heavy polluters? Bad. Coercion, injustice. If the incentives are good enough, and these ideas become popular, what taxes are needed?
Also Martian, I'm pretty sure that ball of plastic is the size of Texas now. And it does really suck. I believe, but am not certain, that the best solution currently for the issue was created by a young entrepreneur. Not a government or international body.
Vote Republican, independent or moderate Democrat. Don't give these socialists an inch. This is beyond the wildest dreams of Marx, Lenin, or any historical socialist. It's dangerous even to plant this seed. If this ever took hold and came close to fruition, there'd be anarchy and civil war. Everyone must unite to kill this idea.
Couldn't agree more, DMoney!
My oh my! Ocasio-Cortez is beyond the wildest dreams of Marx, Lenin or any historical socialist? We already know your grasp of history is so weak as to be nearly nil, given your very strange ideas about World War II and post-war geopolitcal history, D.
But be that as it may, this column is just the sort of opening round of how the Republicans are going to try to emerge them from the wreckage that Donald Trump caused for them. They are going to cry "socialism!" from here until mid-November 2020. The Democrats, I would hope, recognize this, and it is imperative that they begin to guide Ms. Ocasio-Cortez into a position where she sees that she is 29 years old, inexperienced, and needs to learn some basic lessons of governance before telling the rest of us how she is going to lead us into the future.
In the meantime, the Democrats need to buckle into what is doable now, what will move us into a more livable, equitable society and future, and that begins with healthcare. This columnist seems gob-smacked that Bernie Sanders' estimate for Medicare for all would amount to $3.2 trillion a year. Ahem. Mr. Smith, before you go to Washington with that awful reality, you need to know that we already spend more than that on a much inferior healthcare system which cost us in 2017 $3.7 trillion. I would hope the Democrat's can disengage from Ocasio-Cortez' star power and her pie in the sky pronouncements and do something valuable and doable right now. It is how we will assure the defeat of Donald Trump and the Tea Party movement.
Don't forget about Omar, and Waters and others. Democratic party is slowly loosing what they once were. Wrong move putting Pelosi in charge, she lost it once and the dem's handed it right back to her. History will show that to be a major error.
Loose as a Goose says the zerocock, with out no cause,
but she"s right , President Pelosi may be closer than ya"ll think.
We as Americans could ,should,would, be so lucky.
Well, Ricky, I will risk "loosing" with a House majority leader who finally and firmly put Trump in his place, revealing him to be the fool that he is. It is for "loosers" like you think the Democrats, who swamped the Republicans just three months ago, have made a major error. Hang on to your hat, because the Republicans aren't going to be able to hang on to their seats in 2020, especially in the Senate.
So you essentially agree with me. Thanks.
