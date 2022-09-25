Olivia Herken: Thank you and farewell, La Crosse

Over the past three years, I’ve been lucky to be part of a team that has brought a lot of news to the doorsteps of La Crosse.

Personally, I’ve investigated climate crises and controversial priests. I’ve covered presidential visits and made calls to the governor. I’ve spent late nights at city halls and school board meetings. I’ve run alongside protesters with my recorder and camera in hand as they marched through the streets asking for equality. I’ve tallied up the deaths from COVID-19 and documented a community rallying together. I’ve seen old buildings come down and new ones go up. I’ve sat in living rooms and on park benches, crying and laughing with people as they told me their stories. I’ve dedicated entire days to getting documents the public needed to see, and I’ve sat through every boring (but important) meeting so you didn’t have to.

But today, the news I’m sharing with you is more personal: I’m leaving the La Crosse Tribune.

I love this place and I’m proud of everything this newsroom has accomplished. It was a hard decision to go.

I grew up in La Farge, and I used to read the La Crosse Tribune at breakfast with my grandparents. My friends and I would often take weekend trips to Valley View Mall or to the movies. In high school, when I started to dream of becoming a journalist, I job-shadowed at the Tribune. So it was only fitting that my first job out of college was here.

I was thrown into a lot of tough stories as a young reporter, and I launched my career almost simultaneously with the pandemic. Things weren’t always easy — I faced backlash for my reporting on bike trails and a Catholic priest, and a lot of people doubted me as a young woman.

But the joy I found in this job is immeasurable. I had a lot of fun, and it became easy to hunt for the truth for a community that I care deeply about. I’m proud of the stories I told and that this community allowed me to tell, and I hope that my growing love for local government fell onto the pages for you.

Thankfully, I’m not going far. At the end of September, I’ll be the new K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Something I am particularly grateful for in the La Crosse community is the care you offered me after I lost my mom in March. Readers allowed me to be vulnerable and candid with my grief, and I hope that I connected with others who are grieving.

This move is just another chapter in that grief. When you lose someone important to you, we all know the firsts will be hard. But you think of the big firsts, like your first birthday or Christmas without them.

You don’t think of all the lesser-known, in-between firsts. The first time you go to call them with a cooking question and realize you can’t. The first time you get a whiff of their perfume, or spot someone at the grocery store that looks like them. All the situations you can’t predict will be significant until they are.

When I accepted the new job, it was bittersweet. I went through my list of calls. My dad, my siblings, my close friends. But I couldn’t call my mom.

I froze. Because something like this — starting a new job, moving away — felt like turning a page I couldn’t return to. My mom knew me as a reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and she knew me living in my old apartment downtown. She visited a few weeks before she died and we baked in my kitchen and watched our favorite shows. She kept copies of the Tribune with my byline in it.

Part of me has thought that moving away will mean I lose more parts of her. My mom feels alive in La Crosse — partly because she spent a few rowdy college years in this city while waitressing at Big Al’s, and we visited the city with her often as kids. She loved Rudy’s and always ordered a root beer cooler. But also because this is the place where the “before” and “after” happened.

This move is more than just the end of a job or an apartment lease for me, this is the first new chapter of my life that my mom won’t get to see.

But I know somewhere in the cosmos, she knows.

I hope you can allow yourself to feel these things. I hope your loss connects you to places and things, just as much as it does to memories. Grief is an extension of love, and if it can manifest in even some of the most mundane of places, I think we should consider ourselves lucky.

Three years ago I got the opportunity to move back to my home area and start my career as a journalist at a paper I knew and loved. Something tells me it’s exactly where I needed to be at the time. My mom encouraged me to go for it back then, and I know she would have done the same now.

So I’m going for it.

I really appreciate everything this community and this newspaper has given me. La Crosse will always have a big slice of my heart, and I will always remain a trusted reader of the Tribune — and I hope you will too.

Thank you, La Crosse, and see you soon!