Olivia Herken: The pandemic almost killed my mom, but she didn't catch COVID

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217. Follow Olivia Herken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A couple of Saturdays ago, on my 25th birthday, I was standing in the doorway of my mom’s bedroom repeating questions a nurse was asking on the other end of the phone. Was she short of breath? Did she feel any abdominal pain? When did her symptoms start?

We at first thought it was just the flu, but when I got to her house it seemed like she had since drifted off into another world. She wasn’t responding to my questions and two different readings showed an alarming fever of 103 degrees. At about 2:45 p.m. we brought her to the emergency room in Baraboo on the nurse’s advice.

The infection my mom would battle eventually turned out to be sepsis and pneumonia, an often deadly combination. But we were faced with a different battle before we even spoke to a doctor: an overwhelmed hospital.

It wasn’t until just after 4 p.m. that my mom was finally able to be seen in the ER, more than an hour after she first arrived.

“Oxygen levels low. Worries about COVID. Worries about infection. May have to be admitted, but there aren’t any open beds here or Madison,” my sister texted shortly thereafter. “So if she has to stay, she’ll stay in an ER room until a bed opens.”

She waited another hour-and-a-half for a COVID test, which came back negative (mom had gotten her booster shot a week prior). It was a big relief, partly because the hospital’s COVID wing was full at the time. Instead, she would need to be admitted to the ICU — but they were full across the state.

We had planned to end the day with a homemade meal, but instead my family spent it waiting for answers from outside a hospital.

At 9:50 p.m. we got word that an ICU bed had finally opened up after more than eight hours of waiting in the ER.

My mom stayed in the ICU for a day, moving to a regular room Sunday night, in part to free up the critical care bed sooner. She came home a week later on oxygen, and they’ve since told us that it was likely a rushed discharge to free up space.

The doctors told us we got her to the hospital at just the right time. If we had spent any more minutes in the in-between, would it have given us different results? How close were we to becoming another tragic collision caused by those who no longer take this pandemic seriously?

My family has faced a lot of challenges with my mom’s health — we’re used to the hiccups that often come with hospital stays. And while those hurdles have felt unfair and out of my control, the new set we faced a few Saturdays ago felt different and worse, because they were not in place by accident or chance.

Hospitals continue to be crowded and overwhelmed — and getting worse — and nurses and doctors continue to be overworked and underappreciated.

According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly 92% of all hospital beds around the state are in use, and more than 95% of all ICU beds, with hospitalizations growing in most regions of the state. “We are full. Period,” the head of Milwaukee’s Froedtert Hospital said earlier this week.

We know that the unvaccinated are disproportionately those who continue to be hospitalized by COVID-19, overwhelming the system. According to data from October, Wisconsinites who are unvaccinated are about 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and about 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus.

And the continued, misinformed hesitancy and resistance to getting vaccinated means this trend is not going away.

We didn’t plan for my mom to be in the hospital that Saturday. Just like we don’t plan car accidents or heart attacks or other emergencies that desperately need a hospital bed.

At a check-up just the other day, my mom’s doctor wanted to admit her to the hospital again. Deemed not too urgent of a case, they said there likely wasn’t an open bed anyway, and she went home. But when the time comes that they can’t just send her home, I’m still not so sure there will be room for her.

My family did our part — my siblings, parents and I are all vaccinated, some of us with boosters already — and the pandemic still almost took my mom’s life.

This isn’t just a pandemic of a deadly virus. It’s also a pandemic of misinformation and a pandemic of a rushed desire to get back to a “before” we’re not yet ready for.

I’ve been searching and searching for something profound to say that might change a few minds here. What I wanted to say was simple: Get the vaccine, trust in facts and use your voice if you have one.

But in reality, these messages are just white noise, already beaten to death and filed away by people too tired to listen, too numb to any voice outside their own.

Instead I’ve found myself wondering what the rush is.

Trust me, I am ready to get back to the normal we once knew, too. But hurrying back causes damage that can’t be undone, because there are people who cannot return unless we each do our part to make it safe for them.

If some of us can move forward like nothing has happened, but our neighbors can’t, how fair is that? If remaining unvaccinated is your way to maintain freedom over your own body, but it comes at the expense of others’ access to health care, how just is that? How united is that? How true is that freedom? Should our future have space for our neighbors?

If we rush into this long-desired normal too quickly, it leaves people behind — literally. People waiting in ER waiting rooms for help that may not be coming.

And is that a normal we really want to live in anyways?

Olivia is the local government reporter for the La Crosse Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.