Opinion: A Dad’s Father’s Day gift to his kids: Being Present

Every June, dads across the country receive an array of gifts from their children on Father’s Day. Whether it is an eccentric homemade card, or a Popsicle stick picture frame, or a tie that will be worn in public once (maybe), or the coveted World’s Best Dad coffee mug or trophy, a child will proudly give this sentiment of their love watching joyfully as it’s opened.

Dads should also take Father’s Day as an opportunity to reflect on their relationship with their children – and how to make it even better.

There is strong scientific evidence that a child’s relationship with their parents will have a lasting impact on his life – often stretching generations. Children with engaged fathers are more likely to have healthy relationships and academic success, while also reducing the child’s chances of delinquency and substance abuse. Parental bonding with a baby, from Day One, strengthens the immune system and cognitive development.

Generationally, we’ve seen the role of dads change from virtually absent sole breadwinner to co-parent. Fifty years ago, it was rare that a dad would change a baby’s diaper; today men and women equally see being a parent as central to their identity. These are positive developments that help kids grow and succeed.