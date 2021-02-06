Opinion: Beating COVID-19: Five Simple Steps

Inside President Biden’s expansive and expensive plan to combat COVID-19 are a few hundred billion dollars to increase vaccination.
Despite the scientific triumph of developing, authorizing, and manufacturing millions of doses of two new vaccines for a new disease in under one year, the country has fallen down in getting those shots into peoples’ arms.
Yet there are inexpensive alternatives to Biden’s plans. Here are five:
First: Simplify the rules. A welter of federal, state, and local guidelines has left providers unsure of who can receive vaccinations, who can administer them, and where they can be administered. Some providers have discarded vaccines rather than administer them out of government-mandated priority order.
But a few states like West Virginia and the Dakotas have done much better than others. The secret? Focus on age rather than arcane categories of different types of workers and workplaces.
Second: Don’t vaccinate people who recovered from COVID-19. Current guidelines say vaccinate everyone, regardless of previous infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But all the available data indicate people infected will develop a protective immune response that lasts for at least six months. And natural immunity from infection is generally superior to vaccine immunity.
Third: Use what you’ve got. President Biden has proposed mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Guard to set up thousands of federally financed vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units and hiring 100,000 public health workers to encourage vaccination and testing in order to vaccinate 100 million people during his first 100 days in office.
But it is unlikely large numbers of centers and mobile units can be set up in a short period of time. Rather than establishing new government programs, we should utilize the existing health system that every year vaccinates hundreds of millions against the flu at physicians’ offices and other health facilities, in local pharmacies, supermarkets, and groceries, and at workplaces.
Fourth: Be flexible. Allowing providers to exercise judgment and deviate from the rules has allowed Israel to outpace the rest of the world in COVD-19 vaccinations. Israeli providers broke up the Pfizer 1,000 dose trays into smaller dose lots that can be more easily used by small providers and in more remote areas. Unlike American vaccinators who discarded excess vaccine after they had used the prescribed five doses per vial, Israelis used windfall sixth and seventh doses from overfilled vials.
Finally, be prepared to mandate vaccines for workers who are in regular contact with vulnerable elderly and sick people. There are no statutory or constitutional barriers to employers requiring vaccination against communicable diseases as long as accommodations are made for people with medical contraindications or legitimate religious objections.
President Biden’s goal of increasing vaccinations is laudable, but we need not spend a lot of money to accomplish it. Let’s try these five simple steps.
Joel M. Zinberg is a senior fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He is also an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and was senior economist and general counsel at the Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.