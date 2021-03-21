Opinion: Congress should avoid spending-induced inflation

As the country emerges from the lingering pandemic, the U.S. economy is rebounding and revved-up for a 2021 boom.

Texas and Mississippi are among states to recently lift business restrictions broadly—a trend others will likely follow in the weeks and months ahead. Unshackling businesses and giving consumers the thumbs-up to resume usual commerce will unleash a wave of pent-up demand.

The recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is one barometer of the surging recovery. Nearly 380,000 Americans were added to payrolls in February—bringing total job creation to 12.9 million since April.

Americans have also put a bigger emphasis on saving since the pandemic began and are now teed-up for a shopping spree. Household savings rates reached a record high in April and have remained above the two-decade average ever since.

If we play our cards right, the indicators suggest a bright economic future ahead. But federal officials and policymakers should be careful not to gin-up the economy too much. Inflation could be lurking behind the corner and could bridle progress.