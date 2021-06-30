Opinion: Conservative tax policy works for Wisconsin

The great Mark Twain once said, “What is the difference between a taxidermist and a tax collector? The taxidermist takes only your skin.” Well, state government has been taking too much from the taxpayers, and conservatives in the Legislature have a plan to return the surplus to middle class income earners and homeowners.
New revenue numbers recently released by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show state government will have an unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus by the end of the next two-year budget period. While some thought Christmas had come early, fiscal conservatives like myself realized the state has been taking too much money from the people who earned it in the first place.
That’s why we came up with a tax reduction plan that gives a sizeable portion of that surplus—$3.4 billion of it—back to middle class taxpayers, homeowners, and small businesses that are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy.
Our plan reduces the tax rate on all income between about $24,000 and $260,000 from 6.27% to 5.3%, putting about $2.4 billion back into the pockets of the people who earned the money in the first place so they can spend or invest it in their own communities.
The Republican tax plan also puts $650 million in state dollars into school aid, money that will be used to hold down property taxes assessed by school districts and technical colleges.
The budget adopted by the Joint Finance Committee significantly holds down property tax levies. Under our plan, tax bills on the median valued house would be 2.2% lower compared to Governor Evers’ proposal in 2021 and 4% lower in 2022, according to the Fiscal Bureau.
This not only stymies the seemingly never-ending upward trajectory of property taxes, but it also allows the state to finally reach its long-unmet commitment to fund two-thirds of the cost of our local schools.
By comparison, under Gov. Evers’ budget proposal, statewide gross property taxes would have increased by 2.1% in 2021 and 2.2% in 2022. Up is the wrong direction for property taxes in Wisconsin.
In addition, many people don’t realize that Wisconsin businesses must pay property taxes not only on their land and facilities, but also on everything from their inventory to office furniture. They must catalogue, calculate, and pay this tax every year. The Republican tax plan repeals this “personal property tax,” saving Main Street businesses $200 million and the headache of complying with an antiquated administrative burden.
The Republican plan also seeks to make Wisconsin a more inviting place for military service members. Many of them choose states that don’t have an income tax to call home, so our tax plan exempts all military income from the state income tax for active duty service members. Our communities will be stronger if more military families set down roots here in Wisconsin.
Lowering the tax burden is at the core of my conservative principles, and this is just the latest set of efforts to cut taxes. In 2013, I spearheaded a successful effort to slim down the tax code from five income tax brackets to four, lowering rates across the board.
In addition, in 2019 a proposal I had authored several years earlier finally took effect that redirected tax collections from online sales to lowering the bottom two income tax rates. The lowest rate dropped from 4% to 3.54% and the second rate dropped from 5.21% to 4.65%, a total of a $257 million tax cut benefitting nearly all income taxpayers.
This is all in addition to years of efforts to hold down property taxes. In sum, conservative policy makers have cut over $13 billion from the tax burden over the past decade.
Some might be concerned that cutting taxes means less revenue is available to fund priorities. But despite dire predictions of “lost revenue” at the time, the opposite has happened. At the same time that Wisconsin’s total tax burden dropped from just slightly above the national average to 7% below the national average, state revenue actually grew by $5 billion.
Conservatives understand that lower taxes means more money for people to invest and spend in local communities, creating economic growth and more tax revenue. Taking less of people’s earnings also happens to be the right thing to do.
Mark Twain also said, “I shall never use profanity except in discussing house rent and taxes.” There might be a little less swearing at tax time if the Republican budget plan to reduce the tax burden, return the surplus, and strengthen the backbone of Wisconsin becomes law.
Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) is a certified public accountant and represents Wisconsin’s 5th Senate District, which covers portions of the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee suburbs.