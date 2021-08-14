Opinion: Holy Cow! History: The White House princess

Every doting grandfather will tell you his granddaughter is a little princess. Ulysses Grant was no different. The difference between Grant and other grandpas, however, was his granddaughter would become an actual princess.

The president was proud as punch at Julia Dent Grant’s arrival on June 6, 1876. She immediately joined one of America’s most exclusive clubs as one of the dozen or so people born in the White House.

Named for her grandmother, also named Julia Dent Grant, she grew up considering the White House all but a second home. Christened in the East Room, she spent her childhood attending parties and events there.

Of her famous grandfather (who died when she was 8) she later recalled, “He held my pudgy, dimpled hand on the palm of his, and we learned to count the dimples and fingers together … he taught me ‘cat-cradle’ with a string.”

Being a Grant had advantages, which included celebrity status. Ulysses Grant was internationally famous — not for serving two terms as President of the United States — but for being the general who had won the American Civil War. That VIP status gave young Julia entrée to the highest echelons of society.