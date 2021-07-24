Opinion: Key Supreme Court cases and issues for the new term

Its technical name is the Limited License Legal Technician and the Washington Supreme Court decided in 2020 to “sunset” the program, which allowed non-lawyers to perform some legal tasks. While the program officially ends on the last day of July there has been word on the legal street of at least one strong upcoming challenge to ending the program.

Why the court might be interested in the right case dealing with the LLLT is because ending the program tightens the legal profession’s hold on having only lawyers perform legal tasks in an environment that is re-examining fundamental industry questions such as who is allowed to own a law firm.

There is one other case that isn’t yet a case but could very well become one fast. The Texas special legislative session legislature this month will deal with several important issues, one of which is antiabortion legislation. What makes the legislation unique, and may make it perfect for review from the highest court in the land, is how bizarre its enforcement mechanism is.

The Texas law is one of approximately 100 new restrictive abortion laws coming in across the country. What makes the Texas law unique is the fact that this heartbeat law won’t be enforced by the state but can be enforced by anyone.