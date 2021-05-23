Opinion: Sen. Johnson, President Biden, risk and opportunity

Oftentimes, it seems like Sen. Ron Johnson is pulling “facts” out of thin air. But speaking as an atmospheric chemist, I can assure you that nothing in the air supports his wildly inaccurate claims on climate.

Johnson has claimed in the past, and recently doubled down on, an untruth about the history of Greenland: that it was green when explorers discovered it around the 10th century C.E. and has since turned snowy and white due to changes in the climate. In this one-man disinformation campaign, he cites this mythical story about Greenland as evidence that the current climate crisis is nothing to be alarmed about.

If Johnson and other climate deniers came to accept the science that receives far more rigorous scrutiny than their own false statements, they would have to acknowledge that the extreme weather patterns we are currently observing are being driven by human-caused climate change. My own recent studies and public comments demonstrate how unchecked carbon pollution is driving climate impacts right here in the Midwest, from record-breaking floods and extreme storms in Iowa to cold snaps nationwide.