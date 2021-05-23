Opinion: Sen. Johnson, President Biden, risk and opportunity

Oftentimes, it seems like Sen. Ron Johnson is pulling “facts” out of thin air. But speaking as an atmospheric chemist, I can assure you that nothing in the air supports his wildly inaccurate claims on climate.
Johnson has claimed in the past, and recently doubled down on, an untruth about the history of Greenland: that it was green when explorers discovered it around the 10th century C.E. and has since turned snowy and white due to changes in the climate. In this one-man disinformation campaign, he cites this mythical story about Greenland as evidence that the current climate crisis is nothing to be alarmed about.
If Johnson and other climate deniers came to accept the science that receives far more rigorous scrutiny than their own false statements, they would have to acknowledge that the extreme weather patterns we are currently observing are being driven by human-caused climate change. My own recent studies and public comments demonstrate how unchecked carbon pollution is driving climate impacts right here in the Midwest, from record-breaking floods and extreme storms in Iowa to cold snaps nationwide.
This has already had serious implications for Wisconsin. In 2019, parts of our state along the Upper Mississippi River were above flood stage for more than 100 days. With flooding and extreme storms increasing, and with the economic and human costs that accompany them, Wisconsinites need leaders who take the threat of climate change seriously and will plan for the future — a future that has the potential to be catastrophic for humans and ecosystems alike if we fail to act decisively now.
However, public concern about climate change — reaching an all-time high in the US — is now being reflected in the statements and actions of a White House that recognizes the scope, severity, and causes of climate change. Recent polling indicates that 65% of registered voters agree that the US should be doing more to address climate change, 70% support America’s participation in the Paris Climate Agreement, and 75% believe that the US should pressure other countries to reduce carbon pollution too. Senator Johnson was elected to represent all the people of Wisconsin, not to promote policies that will cause them harm.
On day one of his presidency, President Joe Biden hit the ground running, making commitments to those communities that have already been harmed most by the impacts of pollution and extreme weather. With the recent Leaders Summit on Climate, he has set the most ambitious climate goal in American history: to reduce the nation’s climate pollution by 50-52% by the end of the decade.
This rapid transition to clean and renewable energy infrastructure, part of a larger commitment to reach net-zero carbon pollution by the middle of this century, also has the potential to vastly improve our infrastructure, rebuild our economy, provide millions of jobs, clean our air and water, and repair racial injustices. Biden’s joint address to Congress revolved heavily around the link between addressing climate change and putting Americans back to work with family-supporting clean energy jobs.
Those like me, who are most familiar with the evidence, are also most emphatic that the federal government needs to do everything in its power to correct our nation’s previous course and make climate action the centerpiece of all domestic and international policies. Announcements like those coming from the White House are crucial, but cannot match the enormity of this issue unless Congress acts to create policies to combat climate change, create opportunities for green jobs, and transform our infrastructure.
I hope Johnson can see reason and join this effort.
Dr. Jim Boulter is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has spent his career studying atmospheric science and climate change. He is a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.