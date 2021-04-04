Opinion: Should cancel culture be cancelled?

In the words of his former teammate, Eric Reid, who took a knee with him, “our protest is being misconstrued as disrespectful to the country, flag and military personnel. . . . it’s exactly the opposite…. the brave men and women who fought and died for our country did so to ensure that we could live in a fair and free society, which includes the right to speak out in protest.”

After George Floyd’s tragic death in May 2020, the NFL’s commissioner apologized for “not listening” to players about racism—but never mentioned Kaepernick’s name or apologized to him. Spike Lee criticized the apology as “weak … piss poor and plain bogus.”

Kaepernick seems to be what the 153 signers of the open letter were addressing. He was canceled because he expressed his views on an important issue, in the face of strong disagreement. He didn’t hurt anyone. He did not mean to offend anyone. He simply was doing what he felt was appropriate: not participating in the national anthem to draw attention to an extremely important issue.

I believe that less cancellation, and more thoughtful consideration of context—plus appreciation for viewpoints we disagree with, particularly when communicated in a respectful, law-abiding way—would benefit all of us.