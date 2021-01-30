Opinion: Trump campaign keeping Wisconsin election suit alive

The Trump campaign has not withdrawn its suit challenging the Wisconsin election, and it is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case under a doctrine sometimes used in similar cases to prevent a case from being declared ‘moot’ because an event has passed.

William Bock III, the Indianapolis attorney representing President Donald Trump in the case against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other defendants, says he is expecting the court will consider whether to take the case under the doctrine of ‘capable of repetition but evading review.’

The purpose of applying the doctrine in this case, Bock said, would be “so that the courts can take a look at issues that might come up in future elections.” He says he is not expecting that the Wisconsin election result, which showed Biden winning by a margin of 20,682 votes, to be thrown out.

Interestingly, the Wisconsin suit has nothing to do with voting machines or with election observers not being allowed to observe the counting of ballots. And it doesn’t actually allege voter fraud.