Opinion: Vaccinating America’s children depends on parents, Not the FDA

The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds is an important step in the nation’s path toward herd immunity and for providing an additional layer of protection that will make it easier for teenagers to attend summer camp and in-person schooling in the fall.

However, the greatest challenge to getting 17 million teens vaccinated may not be FDA approval but instead parental approval. The Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor found only 3 in 10 parents say they will get their child vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is available. Nearly 25 percent will wait to see how it’s working, 18 percent will vaccinate only if their child’s school requires it, and 23 percent say they will definitely not get their child vaccinated.

Parents are naturally more cautious about health decisions related to their own children than they are with their own. Some are concerned about the safety and side effects of a vaccine that was so quickly developed and approved. Clinical trial data offers some reassurance after it was demonstrated to be 100 percent effective in 12 to 15-year-olds with no serious side effects, making it more effective at preventing infections among teens than with adults.