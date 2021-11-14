Our Environment at Risk: A growing consensus on climate change

Utah is a rather conservative state. And the majority of those who deny or are skeptical about human-caused climate change are conservatives. So, it was surprising to read an opinion piece titled “Republicans Need to Engage in Climate Politics” in the Deseret News, Salt Lake City’s major newspaper.

Although this sounds like someone, possibly a Democrat, urging Republican legislative action on climate change, the opinion piece was actually signed by 24 Republican state legislators, two of whom are currently candidates for governor of Utah. This may seem counterintuitive to those who mistakenly believe that many Republicans are climate change deniers and only Democrats want to tackle the climate crisis. So why are so many Utah Republican legislators advocating for coping with climate change? And perhaps more important, what are they proposing?

First, the authors contend that there are only three ways to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions: government regulations, incentives, and price signals. The authors oppose regulations because they view them as heavy-handed, inhibiting economic growth by reducing economic activity, and therefore reducing jobs. They are not in favor of incentives because these allow the government to “pick winners and losers.” And the incentive winners eventually come to view those incentives as entitlements and will oppose any reductions in them.

Well, that leaves price signals. In other words, have higher prices push consumers away from purchasing products or services that generate CO2 in their use or production and move them to buy those that generate less CO2 or none at all. For example, opting to purchase an electric vehicle when replacing a gasoline-powered car or truck. What mechanism do the authors choose for their price signaling mechanism? It’s identical to the type of legislation that Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) has been advocating for since its inception in 2007: a carbon fee and dividend.

Such a bill has been introduced in Congress, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307). As I write this, H.R. 2307 has 87 cosponsors. The basic concept of a carbon fee and dividend is to place a progressively increasing tax on carbon emissions at the source whether it is at the mine for coal or the well for oil and gas and return all funds collected to American citizens in equal dollar amounts. Consequently, the large users of fossil fuels will pay more into the system, while those with small carbon footprints will have a financial gain.

The proposal in the Deseret News opinion piece connects to the religious beliefs common in strongly Mormon Utah. Environmental stewardship is an important aspect of the Mormon belief system, especially among younger citizens, and has led both the Utah College Republicans and the Utah Young Republicans to support carbon fee and dividend legislation.

Are all these Republicans in Utah simply outliers on the political right? It depends on how one looks at it. The bad news according to the Center for American Progress is, “there are still 139 elected officials in the 117th Congress, including 109 representatives and 30 senators, who refuse to acknowledge the scientific evidence of human-caused climate change… These climate deniers comprise 52 percent of House Republicans; 60 percent of Senate Republicans; and more than one-quarter of the total number of elected officials in Congress.”

But there is good news too. The climate scientist, Katharine Hayhoe, in her recent bestselling book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World,” cites surveys that show only about seven per cent of adults are what she terms “dismissive of climate change.” She is of the opinion that it’s not worth the effort to try to change their minds. A clear majority of Americans believe that human-caused climate change is real. Those in between are persuadable. It appears this is the intent of the opinion piece from The Deseret News. This too has been my target audience during the time I have been writing my climate change-related columns.

And there is more good news coming from the Republicans in Congress. On July 7, Utah Congressman John Curtis announced that he was creating a Conservative Climate Caucus. His stated objective is to ensure his party “has a seat at the table.” He believes that Republicans can come up with a better solution to the climate crisis than the Democrats. The members of this caucus understand that younger voters, regardless of party affiliation, are deeply concerned about their future in a warming world.

An optimist can foresee Congress agreeing on an effective and permanent solution to the climate crisis. As CCL and those 24 legislators in Utah believe, carbon fee and dividend legislation is the best option available.

