Our Environment at Risk: Bad day for Big Oil, good day for Climate Action

In addition to their concern about the climate, another motivation for these and other investors was improving ExxonMobil’s profitability. Among the major oil companies, it was doing the least to reduce its dependence on oil and natural gas. Investors look to a company’s future earnings. Its stock prices and profits have been declining for several years. In fact, ExxonMobil posted a $20 billion loss last year. According to The New York Times, ExxonMobil’s stock price has risen 45% since Engine No. 1 announced its challenge to the nominees from the management of ExxonMobil.

A few hours before this unprecedented shareholder revolt, the District Court in The Hague ordered the European energy giant Royal Dutch Shell to slash its carbon emissions by a net 45% by 2030 based on 2019 levels. The Court ruled that Shell has a duty to the citizens of the Netherlands to protect them from the consequences of global warming, especially rising sea levels.

The Netherlands is a country that began building its system of dikes in the 14th century to create arable land and hold the sea at bay. The Dutch are well aware of the threat to its country’s very existence from the consequences of global warming and sea level rise.