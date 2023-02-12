Although I’ve been concerned about climate change for over two decades, I had underestimated two of its facets.

First is how rapidly global warming is continuing to accelerate. The goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement is to “limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.”

Research in the January 30, 2023, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes how an artificial neural network (ANN) trained on climate model output provided new evidence that global warming is on track to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius within a mere 10 to 15 years.

The new “time to threshold” estimate results from a climate change analysis using recent temperature observations from around the world. The same study estimated that if the Earth overshoots the 1.5 degrees target, the real danger occurs if the warming reaches 2.0 degrees Celsius. Modeling found that the 2.0 degrees Celsius threshold could approach even faster than previous research has predicted — to be precise, by the middle of this century.

The second aspect of climate change I had been underestimating is sea-level rise. Perhaps because I’ve always lived in the Midwest, this didn’t feel like a major issue. The November 2022 issue of Scientific American drove home the impact of sea-level rise.

The cover story concerns the rapid melting of glaciers in Antarctica, in particular the massive Thwaites Glacier. The Thwaites is held back by the Thwaites Ice Shelf, which acts as a plug to prevent this glacier from sliding into the Southern Ocean. If the Thwaites Ice Shelf deteriorates and we lose the Thwaites Glacier, it will raise sea level by about two feet.

Of course, this would be bad, but it gets worse. Scientists familiar with Antarctica believe that the loss of the Thwaites Glacier would destabilize the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Should that happen, the resulting sea-level rise is estimated to be about 15 feet!

Such an event would be catastrophic for coastal communities around the world. In the US alone, an estimated 20 million homes would be inundated. Worldwide, the estimate is 60 to 100 million homes. As with the accelerating global temperatures, the melting of the Thwaites Ice Shelf is happening at a faster rate than glaciologists had expected.

I understand that many people do not believe that climate change is real. The former president has consistently called it a “hoax.” But it is also true that a great many young people (perhaps a large majority) are deeply concerned about the effect climate change will have on their futures. After all, these young men and women will be reaching middle age in the 2050s.

If you’re like me, you receive the occasional questionnaire that asks you to rank several political issues in the order of their importance to you. I always list “climate change” first, but I’m probably in the minority. I would guess that for most people the issues they list at or near the top would be things like the economy, health care, abortion rights, protecting democracy, reducing gun violence, police reform, or racism.

Why do I put climate change first on my list? Because, if we can’t solve this problem within 25 or 30 years, the other “pressing” issues will no longer matter.

Returning to the opening paragraph, the data-driven predictions show that regardless of how much greenhouse gas emissions rise or fall in the coming decade, Earth is almost certain to pass that 1.5°C benchmark. It will take unprecedented effort by every nation, especially the worst carbon emitters, to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions over the next few decades to stay below that 2-degree threshold.

The obvious question is what can humanity do, starting almost immediately, to prevent reaching a warming of 2 degrees Celsius? Computer modeling has demonstrated that the most effective method is to put a price on carbon emissions.

Carbon fee and dividend legislation has been proposed in Congress which includes a progressive fee on carbon emissions with the proceeds being returned as a dividend to all US citizens in equal amounts. Such a plan won’t do it by itself but coupled with other often-suggested actions like increasing wind and solar power, electrification of vehicles, and massive reforestation, we could keep the increase below 2.0 degrees.

This will not be easy and will require worldwide action and cooperation. But, in my opinion, the failure to act quickly and decisively will be catastrophic for our children and grandchildren.