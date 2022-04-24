Our Environment at Risk: Just eliminating carbon emissions won’t be enough

For several years I have been writing the occasional essay on climate change. Many of these have described the dire consequences if humanity is unable to reduce the level of CO2 and other greenhouse gases to levels that existed several decades ago. And, while the level of CO2 continues to rapidly climb, many of these consequences are becoming ever more apparent.

One of the most striking examples was the unexpected March 15 collapse of a 200-square mile ice shelf in East Antarctica. East Antarctica is the colder half of the continent and it was the first collapse of an ice-shelf on that side. Scientists think that the sudden collapse was likely driven by a period of weather when temperatures were as much as 70 degrees above normal!

Unsurprisingly, those who are concerned about climate change — now comprising a clear majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans — are focused on reducing new CO2 and methane emissions. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan includes the controversial price on carbon emissions.

However, a recent book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” by Elizabeth Kolbert, makes clear that if humanity was to somehow cease emitting additional greenhouse gases into our atmosphere within a single decade, it would not be sufficient to keep average global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). This was the explicit goal agreed to at COP21, the 2015 meeting in Paris of the Conference of the Parties (COP).

A rapid reduction in carbon emissions in such a short time with the associated disruption of the world’s economy is highly unlikely. It is obvious that something more must be done. Most proposals can be divided into two options, which can be labeled “solar geoengineering” and “carbon capture and storage (CCS).”

Solar geoengineering, sometimes called solar radiation management, refers to reflecting some of the sun’s rays back into space. The intent is to limit or even reverse the warming of our planet by the sun.

One example is spraying fine particulate matter into the upper atmosphere to block sunlight. Most climate scientists think that solar geoengineering would be risky due to the likelihood of unintended consequences. Nonetheless, a growing number of scientists are reluctantly coming to believe that one or more such projects may be inevitable as the climate crisis worsens.

Carbon capture and storage has long been preferred to solar geoengineering because it presumably has no unintended consequences. CCS is frequently referred to as “negative CO2 emissions,” a term coined by Klaus Lackner, currently the director of Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University. His proposal is to require CO2 emitters to match their emissions with an equal amount of CO2 capture, which would then be permanently sequestered by turning it into solid rock.

The major drawback to CCS is that, although a number of companies have developed machinery to accomplish this feat, as yet none have been built that would perform the task at sufficient scale to meaningfully reduce the CO2 already in the atmosphere. One of the more successful companies is Climeworks, located in Zurich, Switzerland. Climeworks has been commercially successful, but expansion of the system to remove a meaningful amount of CO2 will be a major challenge.

Another CCS strategy that requires no marvel of engineering is the use of biochar. Used by farmers and indigenous peoples for centuries, biochar is basically powdered charcoal and can be made from almost any organic matter that can be burned. When worked into the ground it both enriches the soil and sequesters carbon. Over time, the soil will become blacker, richer, and retain more moisture. In 2010 researchers at Cornell University estimated that biochar has the potential to remove up to 12% of global CO2 emissions.

Although the time to avoid the worst consequences of climate change is very short, hopeful progress exists. In addition to the efforts described above, the costs for both wind and solar generated electricity continue to drop sharply. The conversion from burning coal, oil, and natural gas to using clean, renewable energy is expanding as those costs decline. And the more electricity that can be produced without burning fossil fuels, the less that will have to be removed from the atmosphere by carbon capture and storage.

If the world unites and acts to quickly reduce the use of fossil fuels, it may be possible to avoid the need for undertaking risky and potentially disastrous solar geoengineering projects.

