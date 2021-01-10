Our Environment at Risk: New optimism for climate change action

For several years, I have been writing columns focused on climate change and its impacts on people and, indeed, all life on earth. I have made an effort to maintain an optimistic tone and to avoid political issues. With a new president entering the White House, optimism is easier to come by, and avoiding political considerations is no longer possible.

The 2020 Democratic Party Platform explicitly has a plank on combating the climate crisis and pursuing environmental justice. Confronting climate change was part the presidential debates. Recently, President-elect Biden stating that climate change is an existential threat, said the United States will re-join the Paris Climate Accord. President Trump formally started to withdraw the U.S. from the Accord in 2019 and it was finalized this past November 4.

Biden has also pledged to have our country reach net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050, an ambitious goal to say the least. To achieve these ends, Biden nominated John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate and former EPA chief, Gina McCarty, as his domestic climate advisor.