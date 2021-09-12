Our Environment at Risk: No place is safe from climate change:

It’s comforting to believe that here in the upper Midwest we won’t see the worst consequences of climate change. After all, we aren’t threatened by hurricanes, the megadrought that threatens water supplies in the West, forest fires that are burning towns in California, and rising sea levels in coastal cities. Yes, we have been experiencing rather heavy rainfalls that leave many La Crosse streets and intersections flooded, but the high water recedes in a few hours.

The residents of central Tennessee also believed they were immune to climate disasters until Saturday, August 21. On that single day 17 inches of rain fell and deluged the modest town of Waverly, leaving 20 people dead. The devastation was so bad that it took five days to get an accurate count of the dead. This tragedy is personal for me. A former colleague and friend in the Mathematics Department at UW-La Crosse retired to a small farm in Waverly. I have written to ask if she and her beloved animals made it through OK.

A major story in The Washington Post on August 23 began by quoting a resident of Waverly whose family business, a feed store, was near Trace Creek. She reasonably believed that being 500 miles from the ocean, she had nothing to fear from rising sea levels, but after her century-old store was demolished by the roaring creek, she said, “I guess an ocean did come to me.”