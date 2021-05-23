Our Environment at Risk: Reaching net zero doesn’t fix climate change

Climate change activists often cite a goal of reaching “net zero” carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. To reach net zero, according to the website Climate Central, “any greenhouse gas emissions released are balanced by an equal amount being taken out of the atmosphere.” Suppose we succeed and achieve that goal. Unfortunately, this will not stop further warming of the Earth.
In fact, if we were to reach net zero tomorrow, the planet will continue to grow warmer for a long, long time. This problem was illustrated by an article in the March 2021 issue of The Atlantic, titled The Dark Secrets of the Earth’s Deep Past. As recently as 2017, atmospheric CO2 passed 410 parts per million (ppm), an alarming event that was widely reported. On March 5 of this year, the CO2 levels reached 420 ppm. By comparison, the CO2 level during pre-industrial days was only 280 ppm.
In 2013, the atmospheric CO2 reached 400 ppm, and scientists wanted to determine the last time it was that high and what our planet was like then. By examining air bubbles trapped in two-mile-long ice cores taken from Antarctica, it was estimated that the Earth’s atmosphere had 400 ppm of CO2 about three million years ago.
So, what conditions existed on Earth three million years ago? This is a harder problem than determining CO2 concentrations in the distant past. To estimate the Earth’s temperature at that time, several techniques were used in conjunction. One was to identify from fossil records how the abundance of some animals, primarily shellfish, changed over time. A second was to measure the percentage of an oxygen isotope, specifically oxygen-18, relative to the much more abundant oxygen-16 in those fossils. Using these and other methods, climatologists estimated the Earth was 3 to 4 degrees Celsius warmer than current temperatures.
These higher temperatures would have melted most of Earth’s ice, resulting in sea levels estimated to be from 60 to 80 feet higher than those today. A PBS NOVA program confirmed this with film of paleontologists unearthing three-million-year-old clams in Pennsylvania, 90 miles from the present Atlantic coast. The program displayed a map of the East coast with those sea levels. Florida was almost entirely underwater.
The obvious question is, if the atmospheric concentration of CO2 in 2013 was the same as it was three million years ago, why aren’t temperatures and sea levels equally high now? The answer is “climate inertia,” the phenomenon by which climate systems are slow to change in reaction to significant atmospheric factors. For example, although atmospheric CO2 is well above 400 ppm, the ice trapped in places like Greenland and Antarctica will take a long time to melt, raising ocean levels and temperatures.
How long? No one knows, but it’s likely to be decades or longer. Nevertheless, there are two lessons from what is known about the Earth of three million year ago. First, we absolutely must reach net zero as quickly as possible to halt further increases in atmospheric CO2. Attaining it by 2050 may not be soon enough to avert severe consequences. The second lesson is that even after net zero is attained, it will still be necessary to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere well below 400 ppm for the sake of our descendants.
When the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2016, climatologists understood that attaining net zero was not sufficient to halt global warming. This has led to active research to find strategies to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Here are a few.
Reforestation is the most highly touted way to sequester CO2 from the atmosphere. But it’s critical to locate the most efficient places to reforest with trees that will rapidly grow there. Tropical regions appear to be the most promising, with mahogany likely the best option for trees.
Agronomists are exploring ways for farmers to capture more CO2 in their fields. These include increasing no-till farming, planting cover crops in fields that would otherwise lie barren, and composting crop waste products. Organic farmers already employ such methods.
Like all plants, kelp and seaweed use photosynthesis to capture CO2. Because kelp is also a valuable food source, it is not surprising that kelp farming (aquaculture) is increasing rapidly, including in the northern coastal waters of the United States.
Biological methods alone are not likely to be sufficient to drawdown enough CO2, but they will be invaluable supplements to machines being designed and tested to capture CO2 directly from the air. The climate crisis has spurred these and other efforts that will benefit our future generations well beyond 2050.