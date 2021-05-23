Our Environment at Risk: Reaching net zero doesn’t fix climate change

Climate change activists often cite a goal of reaching “net zero” carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. To reach net zero, according to the website Climate Central, “any greenhouse gas emissions released are balanced by an equal amount being taken out of the atmosphere.” Suppose we succeed and achieve that goal. Unfortunately, this will not stop further warming of the Earth.

In fact, if we were to reach net zero tomorrow, the planet will continue to grow warmer for a long, long time. This problem was illustrated by an article in the March 2021 issue of The Atlantic, titled The Dark Secrets of the Earth’s Deep Past. As recently as 2017, atmospheric CO2 passed 410 parts per million (ppm), an alarming event that was widely reported. On March 5 of this year, the CO2 levels reached 420 ppm. By comparison, the CO2 level during pre-industrial days was only 280 ppm.

In 2013, the atmospheric CO2 reached 400 ppm, and scientists wanted to determine the last time it was that high and what our planet was like then. By examining air bubbles trapped in two-mile-long ice cores taken from Antarctica, it was estimated that the Earth’s atmosphere had 400 ppm of CO2 about three million years ago.