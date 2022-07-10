Our Environment at Risk: The Supreme Court v. climate change

The most recent term of the Supreme Court has seen a strong conservative shift in their rulings, most famously the overturning of Roe v. Wade. But it also made decisions that nullifies the effort of New York State to have residents show cause for carrying guns in public, ruled that a football coach could lead prayers at midfield after games, and required Maine to pay tuition for rural private schools, seriously undercutting public education in that state.

However, one of the Court’s final rulings of this term distressed me more than any of the above. For several years, I’ve been writing columns for the La Crosse Tribune on the climate crisis. Generally, I have tried to take an optimistic viewpoint. Unfortunately, on June 30, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that greatly limited the possibility that the US can meet the Biden Administration’s goal of reducing greenhouse gasses to 50% of their 2005 levels. The ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was a dark day for everyone concerned about the increasing amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that the EPA could not enforce its proposed regulations to reduce CO2 being emitted by coal- and gas-fired power plants. The case is commonly referred to as West Virginia v. EPA, although 16 other states and a couple of power companies joined West Virginia. The EPA’s proposed regulation is the Clean Power Plan (CPP). The CPP, which has never been implemented, was issued during the Obama Administration. The intent of the CPP is to shift energy production from coal- and gas-fired plants producing electricity to clean energy production from sources like solar and wind. This is exactly what is needed to reach the goals of the Biden Administration.

The Court’s decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, claimed that unless Congress itself issues such a ban the EPA lacks the statutory authority to create the regulations. One of the more bizarre statements in the Court’s ruling was, “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible “solution to the crisis of the day.”” Dissenting justices said the Court had stripped the EPA of the “power to respond to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.” This decision will have very dire consequences.

Despite the recent appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the conservative majority that produced the above list of recent decisions will not change. In fact, numerous opinion pieces have warned that the Court’s West Virginia v. EPA ruling will threaten the ability of other federal agencies to issue rules of any kind, including the regulations that ensure the safety of food, medicines, and other consumer products.

Even before the decision in West Virginia v. EPA, the chances of attaining the carbon emission reduction goals for 2030 were looking bleak. Inaction in the Senate on the proposed Build Back Better Act (which includes proposals to fight climate change) had stalled its passage. Most environmentalists already thought that the 2030 target was unlikely to be met. After the Court’s decision these same environmentalists think that the goal has become unattainable. Given the steady decline in the costs for installation of both solar panels and wind farms, and the resulting implementation of both by power utilities, some progress toward reducing carbon emissions is being made. I believe this trend will continue despite the Court’s ruling.

In 2020, former President Trump formally withdrew the US from the 2016 Paris Climate Accords. When Joe Biden became President, one of his first acts was to return the United States to the Accords and reaffirm our commitment to meeting US pledges to reduce carbon emissions. He proclaimed that the US would play a leading role in combating climate change. While there was widespread skepticism among the other signers of the Accords, a measure of hope had returned.

The ruling against the EPA has dashed those hopes. The US will not be seen as a leader in the battle against climate change because the rest of the world knows that political forces can suddenly undercut the reliability of the US taking meaningful climate change action. This is especially true given the impending 2022 mid-term elections in which the Democrats are likely to lose control of the House and may well lose control of the Senate.

I’m naturally optimistic, but recent developments have put that optimism to the test. I’m hoping that my next column will offer hope for our children’s future on a rapidly heating Earth.