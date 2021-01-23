Our view: Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS : To Andrea Palm and Cindy Marten, both with Wisconsin ties, on being named by President Joe Biden as deputy secretaries for the Health and Human Services and Education departments respectively. Palm served with distinction as state Department of Health Secretary-designee for Gov. Tony Evers during the ongoing pandemic. “Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through ... I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity,” Evers said. Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, is a graduate of UW-La Crosse. “Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools,” the college said in a statement.

JEERS: To the GOP Senate leadership in Madison for refusing – still – to confirm all of the cabinet nominees of Gov. Evers. Andrea Palm, now going to Washington, D.C., was one of three yet to gain confirmation through a Senate vote. The others are Craig Thompson in Transportation and Dawn Crim in Safety and Professional Services. “They’re doing everything that’s asked of them and it just boggles my mind how some really quality people are just left hanging like this,” Evers recently said. It’s time for the Republican leaders to realize the governor is not going away. After a year of divisive politics, they should move forward and they can start by confirming these nominees.