Our view: Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Andrea Palm and Cindy Marten, both with Wisconsin ties, on being named by President Joe Biden as deputy secretaries for the Health and Human Services and Education departments respectively. Palm served with distinction as state Department of Health Secretary-designee for Gov. Tony Evers during the ongoing pandemic. “Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through ... I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity,” Evers said. Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, is a graduate of UW-La Crosse. “Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools,” the college said in a statement.
JEERS: To the GOP Senate leadership in Madison for refusing – still – to confirm all of the cabinet nominees of Gov. Evers. Andrea Palm, now going to Washington, D.C., was one of three yet to gain confirmation through a Senate vote. The others are Craig Thompson in Transportation and Dawn Crim in Safety and Professional Services. “They’re doing everything that’s asked of them and it just boggles my mind how some really quality people are just left hanging like this,” Evers recently said. It’s time for the Republican leaders to realize the governor is not going away. After a year of divisive politics, they should move forward and they can start by confirming these nominees.
CHEERS: To the sparkling new $22 million Winona Family YMCA, which opened this month after so much uncertainty during the pandemic. It’s a community jewel. “This is such a blessing for Winona to have a healthy outlet with everything that is going on,” said Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck. “This is an eight-year-old dream that is now a reality thanks to all of the people and all the donors and all the staff who have supported this over the last few years. It’s great timing and we’re really excited to be able to embrace new members and welcome back our old members.”
CHEERS: To Gage Boucher. Kole Keppel, Julie Kuri and Kyle Dulek, winners of the River Valley Media Group’s Big Buck Contest. Their entries were judged the tops in the four categories of the contest that drew more than 200 submitted photos. It was our first Big Buck Contest since 2014 and it proved to be popular among hunters of all ages. Congrats all.
CHEERS: To Sgt. 1st Class JoAnn Wampole-Swanson, recently recognized as the No. 1 Wisconsin Army National Guard Instructor in the state. That honor put the instructor in UW-La Crosse’s ROTC Eagle Battalion in the running for a similar honor in the Midwest. “She is passionate, welcoming, dedicated and every student leaves her classroom feeling like they’re part of a special team,” said Lt. Col. Erik Archer, chair of the UW-L Military Science Department. Wampole-Swanson teaches first-year students from UW-L and Viterbo University in the Eagle Battalion: students from Saint Mary’s in Winona and Winona State University also serve in the battalion.