Patricia Murphy: Don't go yet, John Lewis. We need you

“Come in and visit,” the congressman said with a smile. “Have you been to the Capitol? I’ll take you there.” Lewis walked us through the Capitol tunnels past the state student art exhibits — “This one is from Atlanta!” — and over to the House floor.

He asked the clerk to turn on the electronic voting board and told me to give it a try. I voted yes.

I have never forgotten the thrill of that day, the kindness John Lewis offered my mother and me, or the similar stories I’ve heard from other Atlantans from all walks of life — inspired by their member of Congress and proud, always, of the man he is.

How many Americans can say the same?

Throughout his career, those who know Lewis have described him as a man of fame without pretense, often walking alone in an airport and without an entourage at events. He stands tall, even at 5 feet, 6 inches, and can command a room with just a whisper of wisdom on fairness or justice or the requirement to act for what we know is right.

He has joyfully taken his fight to young people with graphic novels about the Civil Rights movement and a mobbed appearance at ComicCon.