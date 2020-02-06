Patricia Murphy: Goodbye, Iowa. Hello, Michael Bloomberg.

The real winner this week is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has been lying in the tall grass of the later states, seeding each with money, TV and staff, waiting for the day Democrats take a look at their options and say, “Is this the best we can do?” That day seems to be coming faster than anyone anticipated.

As the Democratic field has narrowed and Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Biden seem to have emerged as the top contenders, independent voters I’ve spoken with tell me they’re looking for two things — someone to keep the Trump economy going, without the drama we endure on a daily basis. Economy and competence.

“Can you tell me that the stock market won’t fall off a cliff if I vote for you, Bernie?” is a frequent refrain. So is, “Can Mayor Pete run a country? Can any of them?” The Iowa goat show does not inspire confidence.

And in the meantime, quietly yet in plain view, the Bloomberg campaign has been blanketing America with so much cash, you could pull it up over you like a warm blanket.

Look no further than Georgia, where Bloomberg plans to open eight field offices in the next month.

Why in the world would any campaign spend so much now in a state that isn’t voting until after Super Tuesday? Because he can.