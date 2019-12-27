Patricia Murphy: Thank you for your (government) service

And you probably didn’t give much thought to the security officers guarding federal prisons, or the FBI officers tracking suspected terrorists, but you were safer because they stayed on the job. Only a full ground stop at LaGuardia Airport in the president’s hometown of New York City ended the nearly six-week standoff in late January. Throughout the impasse, the jobs got done.

Government service domestically can range from the unpleasant (thank you, food processing plant inspectors) to the laborious (thank you, IRS, I guess), to the meaningful (Smithsonian and Park Service employees, we’re looking at you) and crucial (the intelligence community knows more about this than we do). But it’s hard to fully appreciate the commitment of Foreign Service officers until you’ve seen them at work overseas, often alongside members of the U.S. military, in areas of the world where few Americans travel.

The American public got a glimpse into the men and women of the Foreign Service this summer when several testified to Congress about what they knew about the events of the summer, when foreign aid to Ukraine stalled and President Trump pushed for an investigation there into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.