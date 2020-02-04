Paul Brosnahan: Hollywood swings and misses on Winona

Winona was abuzz last month to learn that award-winning actress Winona Ryder would star in a Super Bowl commercial shot on location here in the city of her birth.

The subject and scope of the project were closely guarded, and only a trickle of information found its way into several teaser news articles.

Hollywood was going to help put us on the map, we were told. Members of the community would appear in the commercial, but they had signed non-disclosure agreements and couldn’t discuss the details of the project.

How exciting that our home town would be prominently featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

On Jan. 9, several streets were closed downtown. Boom trucks with floodlights were set up, and our local police redirected traffic away from the set so that the commercial could be filmed.

Once edited, the Winona depicted in the commercial is nothing like the Winona I know.

As the commercial opens, with the lovely Ryder appears lounging in a rural, roadside snowbank working on her laptop.