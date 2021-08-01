Paul Collins: Wisconsin's treatment of wolves a disgrace

No other “big game” species is regarded with such disdain and callous treatment as wolves. It is clear that illegal killing, government-implemented revenge killings for alleged livestock predations, and traffic fatalities added significantly to the already massive overkill that occurred in February. Despite this the Wisconsin DNR wants to present a rosy picture that will justify a second trophy killing slaughter this year. This cannot be allowed to go forward.

If the threat of more permissive and reckless hunting programs in the fall isn’t bad enough, we are now in the midst of the bear hound “training” season in Wisconsin. The very same hounds that were used to chase, fight, and help kill wolves in February are now being set loose by the thousands in our state and national forests in Wisconsin.

We know that a significant number of hounds are killed each year in these state-sanctioned dog fights, but what isn’t accounted for are the wolves or their pups that end up being killed by these packs of marauding hounds. These wolf deaths are likely not known and certainly are not reported by the legal dog fighters when they occur.