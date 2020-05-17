Paul Mueller and Scott Rathgaber: Be safe, stay vigilant about COVID-19

Indeed, the expiration of the safer-at-home order should not be interpreted as meaning the pandemic is over.

Community spread of the coronavirus is still occurring. Therefore, we ask for your help to continue the efforts that have made the Coulee Region one of the most responsive and best prepared areas in the nation.

As our businesses begin to reopen, we ask that you continue to practice the life-saving behaviors of social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings.

We ask our fellow businesses to follow our lead to resume services in a disciplined and careful manner to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

There are many simple, yet effective, precautions businesses can implement to maximize customer and employee safety including those listed above, asking customers to wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer, periodically sanitizing frequently touched items (such as doorknobs), limiting the number of customers in a building at a given time, and so on.

Together, we can responsibly learn to live with the coronavirus while we restart our economy. In so doing, we must not lose sight of the dangers associated with the pandemic and continue to practice the preventive measures that we as a region have shown to work.