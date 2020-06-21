Paul Mueller, Scott Rathgaber and Jennifer Rombalski: Wear a mask, face the challenge together

We know it’s hard. After months of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, you begin to return to “normal,” only to have a rise in cases bring more uncertainty.
This is our wake-up call: COVID-19 is still here and will be with us for a while.
Yet, it’s a call for us to push back against the virus together. While local, regional and national medical experts work diligently to track and contain the virus, care for the sick and, hopefully, find a vaccine, scientific and medically proven basics are still the most important actions: Mask up. Wash up. Distance.
Our community practiced these before, for each other and with amazing success. Let’s do it again.
- Wear a cloth face covering your nose and mouth, especially in enclosed, public spaces.
- Wash your hands often. (And don’t touch your face.)
- Give yourself at least six feet between others.
- Stay home if you’re sick or have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, dry cough, unexplained body aches or even a headache or mild upset stomach.
Also, don’t ignore the signs of COVID-19 or any other health concern. Your care should not be put on hold. Our hospitals and clinics are safe and ready to care for you when needed.
More information is available online from these trusted sources:
We know it’s a challenge to take two steps forward and one step back. But the Coulee Region doesn’t back down from a challenge.
Let’s work together. Let’s do it for each other. And let’s succeed…together.
Paul Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System. Scott Rathgaber, M.D., is chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. Jennifer Rombalski, R.N., M.P.H., is director/health officer, La Crosse County Health Department.
