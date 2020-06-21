Paul Mueller, Scott Rathgaber and Jennifer Rombalski: Wear a mask, face the challenge together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We know it’s hard. After months of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, you begin to return to “normal,” only to have a rise in cases bring more uncertainty.

This is our wake-up call: COVID-19 is still here and will be with us for a while.

Yet, it’s a call for us to push back against the virus together. While local, regional and national medical experts work diligently to track and contain the virus, care for the sick and, hopefully, find a vaccine, scientific and medically proven basics are still the most important actions: Mask up. Wash up. Distance.

Our community practiced these before, for each other and with amazing success. Let’s do it again.

Wear a cloth face covering your nose and mouth, especially in enclosed, public spaces.

Wash your hands often. (And don’t touch your face.)

Give yourself at least six feet between others.

Stay home if you’re sick or have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, dry cough, unexplained body aches or even a headache or mild upset stomach.

Also, don’t ignore the signs of COVID-19 or any other health concern. Your care should not be put on hold. Our hospitals and clinics are safe and ready to care for you when needed.