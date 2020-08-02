Paul Mueller, Scott Rathgaber, Jennifer Rombalski: Please mask up, wash up, distance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here we are in July, and the message to the community remains simple, unified and critical to our health and safety: Masking, washing and distancing work. And they are needed now more than ever to help us check the spread of COVID-19.

Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and La Crosse County strongly support masking requirements. When you wear a mask, you protect others. And you’re protected when others wear a mask.

This simple message is supported by gratitude. We thank the many residents, businesses and organizations who have answered the call to mask, wash and distance. You have helped us get through the first COVID-19 wave.

It’s inspiring to see many more masks in our community and many people recognizing the importance of following health and safety guidelines to push the virus back, help local health-care providers safely care for patients and keep staff safe, and help us live safely with the virus.

Please continue to use these trusted sources for information: