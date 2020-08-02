Paul Mueller, Scott Rathgaber, Jennifer Rombalski: Please mask up, wash up, distance

Here we are in July, and the message to the community remains simple, unified and critical to our health and safety: Masking, washing and distancing work. And they are needed now more than ever to help us check the spread of COVID-19.
Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and La Crosse County strongly support masking requirements. When you wear a mask, you protect others. And you’re protected when others wear a mask.
This simple message is supported by gratitude. We thank the many residents, businesses and organizations who have answered the call to mask, wash and distance. You have helped us get through the first COVID-19 wave.
It’s inspiring to see many more masks in our community and many people recognizing the importance of following health and safety guidelines to push the virus back, help local health-care providers safely care for patients and keep staff safe, and help us live safely with the virus.
Please continue to use these trusted sources for information:
We have accomplished so much together, and we can accomplish our goal – keeping the curve flat until more definitive treatment arrives – by recognizing that one small act can positively impact others in ways you may never see.
- Wearing a mask: simple act, big impact.
- Washing your hands: simple act, big impact.
- Maintaining distance: simple act, big impact.
Also, please work with local health-care officials on contact tracing efforts. More local information on the virus spread helps us make more informed recommendations for the virus’ severity and impact on our lives.
There are clearly very difficult decisions being made for schools, child care, business and community activities. But we can return to the people, places and things we love safely if we choose the small act with the big impact.
Thank you for your resilience, your patience and your attention to the guidelines that work. Let’s keep Masking Up, Washing Up, Distancing to check the spread and snuff out COVID-19 for good.
Paul Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System. Scott Rathgaber, M.D., is chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. Jennifer Rombalski, R.N., M.P.H., is director/health officer, La Crosse County Health Department.
