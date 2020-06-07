Paul Mueller: Thanks for humbling show of community generosity during COVID-19

Did you notice that sometime in mid-March, time slowed to a snail’s pace?
When we emerged in late May, that stretch of 10 weeks felt far longer. Yet during those seemingly endless days, people were moving quickly, doing their best to understand and adapt to a new reality created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Mayo Clinic Health System, adapting meant both ramping up and shutting down; ramping up capacity to safely care for an anticipated surge of patients infected with the virus, while shutting down elective clinic visits, procedures and surgeries to conserve resources.
Most vital among those resources were health-care workers – doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, housekeepers, security officers, information technologists and so many others who were essential to caring for patients, implementing operational changes, maintaining lines of communication and keeping our facilities clean and safe.
In the dawning weeks of the pandemic, we had our hands full. Each day brought new challenges and obstacles to overcome.
We were immersed in COVID-19 concerns, including activating our Health Incident Command System, redeploying staff to critical areas, opening a drive-thru test site, closely managing our supply chain, and ensuring that staff suddenly working from home had the necessary equipment and remote computer access.
In the midst of these long and extraordinary days, unsolicited offers of help began to come in. What do you need? How can we help?
As an organization used to caring for others, we never anticipated that the community would come to our rescue. We were humbled and overwhelmed by the concern shown for the wellbeing of our patients and staff during those all-consuming days.
All of us at Mayo Clinic Health System extend our heartfelt thanks and enduring gratitude to you, our community, for your kindness. Since mid-March more than a hundred businesses, organizations and individuals have reached out with offers of support.
From the thousands of N95 masks and dozens of boxes of nitrile gloves that helped keep our staff safe; to the countless meals, snacks and cups of coffee that nourished the minds, bodies and souls of tired health care staff – your generosity astounds us.
Keeping our staff safe and well was crucial to our ability to care for patients and required vast quantities of personal protective equipment. As news of PPE shortages spread, several community partners combed through their own supplies, sharing anything that might be helpful.
There were offers of housing for staff that might need to isolate or for those concerned about potentially exposing vulnerable household members to the virus.
A local contractor offered a skilled team to build temporary structures if needed. Area manufacturers retooled machinery to produce PPE, including much-needed face shields. And 3-D printers were employed to make mask extenders to protect the tender ears of health-care staff.
Community members with sewing skills emerged as quiet heroes. They created and donated thousands of cloth masks to help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe. Others sewed colorful ear-saver headbands that became popular accessories.
While it’s not possible to acknowledge every offer, donation and act of kindness here, we remain grateful for all. Each serves as an important reminder of our humble beginnings.
In the summer of 1883, as construction of St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse neared completion, funds for the project were nearly exhausted. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration sought help to furnish the rooms so the new hospital could open.
Then, as now, a caring community made all the difference – and we thank you.
Paul Mueller, M.D., is regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.
