Paul Mueller: Thanks for humbling show of community generosity during COVID-19

In the midst of these long and extraordinary days, unsolicited offers of help began to come in. What do you need? How can we help?

As an organization used to caring for others, we never anticipated that the community would come to our rescue. We were humbled and overwhelmed by the concern shown for the wellbeing of our patients and staff during those all-consuming days.

All of us at Mayo Clinic Health System extend our heartfelt thanks and enduring gratitude to you, our community, for your kindness. Since mid-March more than a hundred businesses, organizations and individuals have reached out with offers of support.

From the thousands of N95 masks and dozens of boxes of nitrile gloves that helped keep our staff safe; to the countless meals, snacks and cups of coffee that nourished the minds, bodies and souls of tired health care staff – your generosity astounds us.

Keeping our staff safe and well was crucial to our ability to care for patients and required vast quantities of personal protective equipment. As news of PPE shortages spread, several community partners combed through their own supplies, sharing anything that might be helpful.