Peter Marina: The lesser of two evils is still evil

As one member of the black community recently related to me in an interview, black people voting for the Democratic Party is similar to Jewish people voting for the reformed Nazi party.

I cannot with good conscious support the mainstream factions of a party that continues to subjugate, oppress and brutalize an entire race of people, and their record under Obama of deporting immigrants shows their treatment of brown people to be just as cruel and hateful.

Some people say that we must choose the proverbial lesser of two evils. But the lesser of two evils is still evil, and the other evil known as Biden is not a viable solution to the grave social problems facing late-modernity.

And I do not believe that Biden would beat Trump. Too many working Americans are aware that the mainstream Democratic Party sold them out to the corporate establishment.

Pitting Trump against Sanders would give the American people an interesting choice.

On the one hand, a president whose federal budget proposal includes building walls that don’t stop immigrants, funneling money to a military for more forever wars, and building more nuclear weapons for a new arms race already set in motion, all while gutting our social institutions.