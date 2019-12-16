Peter Ubel: The high price of extending my wife's life

One way to answer is to explore whether, at these prices, Paula’s chemotherapy medicines bring good value.

Health-care experts define value as the amount of benefit brought per dollar spent. In the jargon of health economics, value reflects how much you have to spend on, say, a medicine to produce one year of high-quality life.

Using this version of value, Paula’s medicines don’t measure up. While Paula’s medicines cost about $200,000 per year, the amount her insurance company spends on those medicines to bring people like her an extra year of life is more like hundreds of thousands of dollars more per year. That’s because each of her chemotherapies slightly increases the chance her cancer will stay under control for at least a while longer.

Is it worthwhile to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in hopes of extending Paula’s life by a year?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the United Kingdom, the answer would be no. That nation’s government-run health-care system has established limits on how much companies can charge for drugs or other treatments based on the benefits they offer; treatments exceeding those thresholds don’t qualify for reimbursement.