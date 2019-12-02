Pro: Coal has staying power

In fact, a Duke University study found that the MATS rules threatened the economic viability of 56% of the coal fleet; without MATS, only 9% of the fleet was threatened by low natural gas prices. This is what damaging regulation can do.

Compare that to the action under the current administration.

In 2017, the Trump administration, with the help of Congress, overturned the Stream Protection Rule, which threatened another third of the coal industry’s jobs.

The current administration also repealed and replaced the Clean Power Plan, which would have driven much of the existing coal fleet off the grid. Either one of these rules could have been a near fatal blow on the heels of the near halving of the industry under the prior administration.

While the current administration has worked to lift the foot of government off the chest of coal country, the damage done was never going to be easily repaired.

Tearing down is far easier than rebuilding.