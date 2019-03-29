President Donald Trump’s proposed 2020 federal budget includes major cuts for libraries, reducing funding from $242 million in 2019 to $23 million and seeking to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Libraries are a crucial part of our society, and the impulse to cut their funding shows a profound lack of understanding of the role they play in modern life.
The budget cuts seem to take libraries to be a relic of the past rather than the pathway to the future. Millennials are the generation most likely to use libraries, according to Pew research. If we want students who become educated, employed members of our society, we should be increasing library funding, not cutting it.
Libraries are community centers that the young and old rely on. They’re noncommercial spaces where the public can access news and research about popular subjects and the more arcane. Libraries don’t just lend books; some let users borrow everything from medical supplies to professional clothing for job interviews to musical instruments and works of art.
Cutting library services, resources and/or hours, as Trump’s budget proposes, could threaten the vital services they provide. Libraries help fight summer slide, in which students lose some of the knowledge they’ve learned over the school year.
Some LGBTQ teens, who may face intolerance or violence at home and/or school, use libraries as refuges to acquire information and cultural affirmation.
Libraries also help prepare people to take the U.S. citizenship test. Even the Department of Homeland Security’s website states, “Libraries play a critical role in serving immigrant communities.”
How will they perform that service without funding? Or perhaps, given this administration’s attitude toward immigrants, that’s exactly the point.
By slashing library funding, we are telling these groups, among many others, that their needs do not matter.
While the budget proposal states “it is unlikely the elimination of IMLS would result in the closure of a significant number of libraries and museums,” even a single library closing, or reduced hours or programs, is a huge loss for that community. Local library advocates argue that the impact would be profound.
The proposed library cuts assume that our society has other ways of delivering these services — but it doesn’t. The cuts are so drastic that they signal a dire message: that we as a country are not willing to invest in a culture that values community, reading, learning and research.
