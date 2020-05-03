Raj Naik and Jennifer Kleven: COVID is a reminder to vaccinate your children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools closed for the remainder of the year. Swimming pools closed for the summer. Children should not play at parks. Sound familiar?

While these headlines may be new to those of us who are parents today, our parents and grandparents remember a time that these closures and the fear that surrounded them were an annual occurrence. Now, the diseases that scared people years ago could come back if we don’t do everything we can to prevent them.

April 2020 marks the 65th anniversary of the approval of the oral polio vaccine. Here in La Crosse County, more than 800 first and second graders participated in the final trials of this vaccine.

During the next few years in the U.S., vaccinations against polio meant children could freely play at the park or the pool without fear of respiratory failure, paralysis and death.

We don’t have to go back more than 65 years to see what happens when we don’t maintain adequate vaccination rates. In 2019, due to under-vaccination in a number of communities, the United States had the highest number of measles cases in more than two decades. Influenza killed 168 children. COVID-19 has killed 3.