Ralph Geary: Harry J Olson Senior Center, city at impasse; here's the history

For a long time there were two senior centers in La Crosse occupied by two different groups: The Southside Senior Center on Denton Street and our Harry J Olson Senior Center at 1607 North St. on the Northside.

We have occupied our site since 1975, under a lease with the City of La Crosse under which we paid nominal rent and the city maintained the building. Because the building was city owned it was exempt from property taxes. The building was a great place for seniors and for their programs.

In 2015, the city became concerned about the costs of maintaining the two centers and passed a resolution approving a final lease extension of five years that would end in December 2020. As part of the resolution, a provision provided that the respective buildings be offered to their respective occupants for $1.00. The Resolution dated January 14, 2016, states in pertinent part:

“Whereas, the City’s Board of Public Works has recommended that the City enter into final five year renewal agreements for the period of 2015-2020 and that the facilities be offered for sale upon expiration of said leases for $1.00 each to the respective lessees.”

The Resolution went on to say if the offer was not accepted the city was to declare the properties surplus and be sold to other potential buyers at a negotiated price.

In November 2020, our group wrote to the city indicating it wanted to buy the property.

Our group asked the city to prepare the necessary paperwork. The Southside Senior Center on Denton Street declined to purchase.

From December 2020 on, our group urged the city to complete the purchase. We received no response from the city. We asked our City Council representative to inquire and she was told the city attorney’s office was too busy to respond. Finally in November 2021, we received a proposed Offer to Purchase from a private attorney hired by the city. This Offer to Purchase included many restrictive covenants that would be part of the closing. For example: a provision that our group could not change the use of the property for 15 years without the specific permission of the City Council. In our view these covenants would leave control of the building with the city except we would have all the responsibility for maintaining the building and paying the taxes.

Our interpretation of the Resolution of January 14, 2016, was that the only term of the transfer was the payment of $1.00. In the six years from January 2016 to November 2021 restrictive covenants have never been mentioned. We were flabbergasted when we first received them in November, 2021.

Nevertheless, we wanted to engage in negotiations with the city to try to work this out. We made many proposals, all of which were rejected. Although we asked many times we were never afforded a face to face meeting. We asked where the impetus for those restrictions came from.

We were told the originated with the mayor and the city attorney. Neither the mayor, nor the city attorney have the authority to impose conditions beyond a City Council Resolution.

We are now at an impasse. The city has threatened eviction. We have said that we would defend against that and seek an order enforcing the terms of the January 14, 2016 Resolution. The City Council could resolve this matter by adopting a resolution forbidding the threatened eviction action and reaffirming the January 14, 2016 Resolution. We will seek such an outcome. Otherwise, we will defend in court.

The clear implication of the demand for the restrictive covenants is that our group cannot be trusted with the building without controls. We are at a loss to explain why the city has denied us a face to face meeting.