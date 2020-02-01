Ralph Heath: Grandma's Gateway plan is healthy for La Crosse region

Rock was brought down to the foot of the bluff through a system of rails, trams and roads. The old roads and the bed of the tram line are still visible on both sides of 29th Street as well as the south face of the park. These historical scars and revived access points offer great opportunities to share the story of the bluff through educational signs and kiosks.

Safer rock climbing

Grandma’s Gateway will provide safe access to La Crosse area rock climbers. Rock climbing is one of the fastest-growing sports in America and it will no longer be viewed as a rogue underground activity.

Rock climbing may well inspire new entrepreneurial business start-ups that support the climbing community and prove a boon for area businesses that benefit from increased visitors to our city.

ORA is a big tent with plenty of room.

ORA is a big tent with plenty of room. Hiking and biking on trails is fun. Trails improve our areas quality of life, workforce retention and recruitment, new business opportunities, new business startups, tourism — all the while connecting families to the woods, and an active, healthy lifestyle.

You can show your support for Grandma’s Gateway by visiting our website and signing our petition of support for Grandma’s Gateway. Visit: www.ORATrails.org.

The board of directors of ORA Trails includes Brian Burns; Chris Stindt; Jake Hegge; Jeff Breit; Jeremiah Burish; Kurt Schroeder; Lisa Young; Marvin Wanders; Paul McLellan; Rick Diermeier; Ralph Heath; Randi Serres Pueschner and Scott T Cooper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0