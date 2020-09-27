Ralph Knudson: Birds flock to La Crosse Marsh

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unexpected new resident of the marsh raised plenty of interest and questions recently.

A black-bellied whistling duck, never seen here before, presented a brood of new ducklings just north of the Karen’s Classroom viewing platform and was easily seen.

The surprising sight of several day-old chicks of this duck, (which usually lives and breeds along the Alabama and Louisiana Gulf Coast) paddling after their colorful mother on the La Crosse marsh is something that has many bird followers scratching their heads in wonder.

What were the circumstances that led this duck to come here at this time of year and hatch a brood of chicks? Although black-bellied whistling ducks have raised chicks as far north as St Louis over the last few years, this is unprecedented and quite a stretch.

It was obvious that word had quickly spread among bird watchers. More people than usual, holding binoculars and cameras with telescopic lenses were carefully looking everywhere around the marsh a couple of weeks ago.

In the process, two immature night herons of different species (yellow-crowned and black-crowned) were spotted perching and sleeping a few feet apart just off the trail..also an unusual sight. The two compadres had gathered a regular crowd of admirers and photographers.