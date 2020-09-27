Ralph Knudson: Birds flock to La Crosse Marsh

An unexpected new resident of the marsh raised plenty of interest and questions recently.
A black-bellied whistling duck, never seen here before, presented a brood of new ducklings just north of the Karen’s Classroom viewing platform and was easily seen.
The surprising sight of several day-old chicks of this duck, (which usually lives and breeds along the Alabama and Louisiana Gulf Coast) paddling after their colorful mother on the La Crosse marsh is something that has many bird followers scratching their heads in wonder.
What were the circumstances that led this duck to come here at this time of year and hatch a brood of chicks? Although black-bellied whistling ducks have raised chicks as far north as St Louis over the last few years, this is unprecedented and quite a stretch.
It was obvious that word had quickly spread among bird watchers. More people than usual, holding binoculars and cameras with telescopic lenses were carefully looking everywhere around the marsh a couple of weeks ago.
In the process, two immature night herons of different species (yellow-crowned and black-crowned) were spotted perching and sleeping a few feet apart just off the trail..also an unusual sight. The two compadres had gathered a regular crowd of admirers and photographers.
What is it about the marsh, and the birds there, that matters so much for so many? It’s clear that more people have been finding refuge for their pandemic-stressed minds by walking and bicycling the marsh trails this year.
Some find it to be a great open-air meeting place with friends, others a place to bring a young family eager to be outside, others a place for solitude or contemplation or just a walk.
The birds are there for different reasons; searching for food or finding a safe place to live or visit. This summer we have enjoyed seeing swallows catch insects on aerobatic flight maneuvers, or great blue herons patiently wait to spear a fish or frog, or mallard ducks graze on floating duckweed, and Canada geese discover edible vegetation at deeper depths.
We know that bald eagles hatch and raise young every year in their great nest visible on the north end of the marsh, and we’re aware that shy birds like little blue and night herons and sora rails find cover here.
We can hear residents like tall elegant sandhill cranes call to each other and noisy, raucous red-wing blackbirds defend their territory, as they nest and live in the marsh day and night.
It’s in the marsh that humans and birds have most chance to interact in a richly natural setting…a pleasant break from modern, urban demands.
The ever-changing character and natural complexity of the marsh sustains many species of birds over the seasons, and nourishes our eyes, ears and minds in a way no man-made environment can.
The wonderful thing about such a natural environment is that the more you look, the more you can see, understand and appreciate. It just takes time, interest and a bit of wonder to see and enjoy, and to be surprised by discoveries.
It’s also fun to see something new …like that pair of resting immature heron buddies or a new family of black-bellied whistling ducks, and to consider and wonder about them.
Did hurricane winds push them north at this time? How much encouragement of climate-change warmth drew this duck so far north? Will the chicks grow fast enough to successfully fly south before winter winds arrive?
Such questions and wonder are natural for us humans, and are available just a few blocks away in our own La Crosse marsh. When you’re there, try asking someone carrying binoculars or a camera what they’ve seen.
You’ll likely get an interested answer. Or visit the Facebook page for Friends of the La Crosse Marsh for wonderful photographs and comments of the unexpected and beautiful found by others marsh lovers.
We are fortunate to have such a refuge for ourselves and our feathered fellow-travelers, especially during these times.
Ralph Knudson of La Crosse is a member of Friends of the La Crosse Marsh.
