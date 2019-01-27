Collaboration has always worked better than isolation.
Henry Ford once said, “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.”
I think we can see this wisdom in our personal and professional lives, and in what is going on in our state and country today. One of several examples in the School District of La Crosse will culminate with the 2019 Western Wisconsin Education Conference on Feb. 8.
The conference is not a new idea; it’s been an annual, regional convention for several decades. Until recently, however, the school district calendar rendered the day assigned to the annual WWEC conference as a non-duty day, leaving attendance at the conference optional.
Meaningful professional development relies on collaboration, so district leadership has worked closely with our local teachers’ union to ensure that the WWEC day is a scheduled staff development day for all teaching staff.
Together, experience has shown us that three broad areas are of major concern to teachers and districts across our state. We’ve chosen these three general themes to drive the content of the conference: racial and social justice, trauma-informed teaching, and technology in the classroom.
We have a wide variety of presenters. We have local K-12 educators presenting on current technology uses in our classrooms and practical ways to be more trauma-sensitive and to promote greater racial and social justice.
We have expert university professors, including a Lee Rainwater distinguished professor from UW who will be presenting his work on social and economic mobility and how our system perpetuates inequality. And, we have national speakers such as John Norlin and Kevin Honeycutt who will both inform and inspire our amazing staff.
As a result of our coming together, staying together, and working together, we have created a day that has been mutually developed to address topics of interest emanating from our classrooms — all in the name of doing what’s best for kids.
