On May 7, our La Crosse Public Education Foundation, with financial support from the Community Foundation’s Carol Taebel “Thank a Teacher” fund, will honor our school district’s educators with Thank-A-Teacher Day.
It’s an annual tribute to the hundreds of individuals who every day give their utmost in support of educating the children of this community.
Certainly, each of us has an educator who we know has made a difference in our lives.
Personally, I could acknowledge several who helped me set a course that has made a difference in my life. One of those individuals is Craig Paulson who was my junior high school principal.
At a time in my life when poor adolescent decisions were pushing me in negative, unwholesome directions, Mr. Paulson came to the rescue.
He established a relationship. He connected at my level. He took interest in me. I was a baseball player — a pitcher who at the time could throw the ball pretty hard. Mr. Paulson not only took interest by coming to games, he would also connect with me and debrief after a game.
One day during a banter in the school hallway, Mr. Paulson challenged me in front of my friends. “I’ll bet you can’t strike me out, Nelson” he said. How could a junior high kid back down to an adult challenge like that? Game on, Mr. Paulson!
The next week, we met at the ball field. It was Mr. Paulson and I and about 20 of my friends as onlookers.
In the moment, I will never forget what Mr. Paulson looked like with a batting helmet on his head. We all had a laugh about that. Our principal — wearing a batting helmet!
Recently, I’ve made it a point to reconnect with Mr. Paulson.
For each of the past three years, he has asked me to kick off the start of a Hamline University summer course for aspiring school administrators with a message about serving others — just as Mr. Paulson served so many as my junior high school principal.
Among the many stories I share with the graduate students, the showdown at the ballpark remains a highlight. However, we remain at odds over the outcome of that challenge. He says he fouled off a couple of pitches. But I’m certain he didn’t come close.
Have you thought about that educator who has made a positive difference in your life?
Have you reached out to say thank you?
If not, Tuesday, May 7, would be a good day to make that commitment. Our schools in the Coulee Region are full or Mr. Paulson’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.