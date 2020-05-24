Randy Nelson: La Crosse students, teachers, families showed resilience

Face-to-face graduation ceremonies have been tentatively re-scheduled for July 30 at the La Crosse Center.

As we move forward with a landscape that is uncertain at best, we are planning for as many contingencies as possible for school options for the fall when 2020-2021 the school calendar designates the start of the school on Sept. 1.

While we work to bring a sense of normalcy back for all of our students and staff and stakeholders, we know that things will need to be different. We are examining state and local guidance for safe re-entry to school after July 1. The health, well-being and safety of our students and staff remain the utmost priority for re-opening our schools.

Throughout this endeavor, we have seen a tremendous amount of resilience by our students and our staff and our parents.

Some of our students learn best in face-to-face environments while others prefer the independence that can come with remote learning.