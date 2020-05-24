Randy Nelson: La Crosse students, teachers, families showed resilience

The end of the traditional school year is upon us, and yet the 2019-2020 has been anything but traditional.
The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 public health emergency have interrupted our daily lives in ways unimaginable. As superintendent of schools, I will say, unequivocally, I could not be more proud of the spirit, resolve and dedication of students, staff and parents in our district.
With nearly half (48%) of our district student population identified as economically disadvantaged, the transition to school closure and remote learning arrived with a jolting reality for our community’s families.
We endeavored to work on a rapid response, two-phased approach: Digital Connections and Continuity and Continued Learning.
Via Digital Connections and Continuity, we rallied personnel to ensure basic needs were being addressed.
With assistance from GoRiteway transportation, we established 30 delivery locations throughout our city where free meals are delivered to anyone 18 years of age and younger.
As of May 18, we have delivered a much-needed 119,446 meals to our community’s youth. Additionally, school clothes closets were moved to accessible areas near front entrances of school buildings to provide clothing and hygiene items.
We worked diligently to mitigate inherent barriers and to connect with all our students to offer support during this first phase.
We enhanced our Hmong and Spanish translation services with communication via highly skilled interpreters to ensure messaging was positively reaching intended audiences, and in turn, any follow-up questions and needs were addressed quickly.
Additionally, we wanted to be certain students were connected to WiFi so important social and emotional connections could be maintained with educators, school counselors, school social workers and school psychologists.
This included purchasing mobile hotspots for families unable to secure their own connections, adding mobile hotspots to our meal delivery busses and expanding the WiFi signals at our buildings.
In phase two, Continued Learning, we moved from enrichment to new learning and assignments delivered in online formatting. Educators worked tirelessly to identify priority learning standards in each course, and then harvested and shared applicable digital learning resources. This shift has been a significant challenge for all of us as we realize we are at our best at face-to-face delivery.
As a residual of the governor’s executive order and supported by the state Supreme Court, our schools will remain closed through June 30. Our plans for June summer school sessions have changed accordingly, leveraging coursework offerings only through digital remote learning options.
Face-to-face graduation ceremonies have been tentatively re-scheduled for July 30 at the La Crosse Center.
As we move forward with a landscape that is uncertain at best, we are planning for as many contingencies as possible for school options for the fall when 2020-2021 the school calendar designates the start of the school on Sept. 1.
While we work to bring a sense of normalcy back for all of our students and staff and stakeholders, we know that things will need to be different. We are examining state and local guidance for safe re-entry to school after July 1. The health, well-being and safety of our students and staff remain the utmost priority for re-opening our schools.
Throughout this endeavor, we have seen a tremendous amount of resilience by our students and our staff and our parents.
Some of our students learn best in face-to-face environments while others prefer the independence that can come with remote learning.
Some of our teaching staff had never thought they may be required to drop everything on one day and be prepared to deliver it digitally just five days later. Still other staff have absolutely thrived in the environment. And our parents worked diligently to navigate the technology and assist their child with coursework, sometimes frustrated by weak Internet connections and new teaching methodologies not consistent with those that they learned.
Overall, it has been an experience we will not ever forget, and it may be an experience we may need to do again and again.
As we close out this school year, I wish to thank all of those who have been at the forefront of making the best of a situation that has not been ideal. Our staff is eager to learn and learn again and prepare for the next disruption.
Hats off to our teachers, our students and our parents for their patience and perseverance. And how about we all throw our caps in the air for this graduating class of 2020! Congratulations!
Randy Nelson is superintendent of schools for the School District of La Crosse.
