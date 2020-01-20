Rekha Basu: Half-century after MLK spearheaded Poor People's Campaign, no one's talking about poverty

“It’s hard work being poor,” said John Campbell of Des Moines, a black man of 63 who works at Bridgestone Firestone and is active in the steel workers’ union.

Raised in poverty by a single mother of four who died of lung cancer in her 40s, Campbell enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and later in the Army from 1973 to 1978 to escape his battles with drugs and alcohol. He went on to have sustained employment and an education through union programs.

But recently, he’s been out on disability, living on $300 a week. He had to refinance his house to pay the $3,000 deductible for the first of two knee replacement surgeries.

Campbell was one of several Iowans involved with the PPC who shared their own experiences with poverty. Eileen Sambos, a white woman in her 40s, suffers from narcolepsy, needs hearing aids and can’t drive. She has worked at the same national retail chain in Ames, Iowa, for nearly 23 years, but now can’t get more hours than one day a week. She lives with her mother, a retired custodian, in Ames, where she says rents are too high. Each has been evicted three times for inability to pay, and their current place has no light fixtures in the kitchen or living room, and mold in the bathroom. These battles sometimes leave her stressed and depressed.