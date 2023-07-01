I had the pleasure to serve in the United States Navy for 26 years, eventually retiring as a Navy SEAL Senior Chief with multiple combat deployments. I was unfortunate enough to have several of my friends killed in training and combat.

Additionally, I have had over 20 friends succumb to PTS or PTSD, leading to them ending their lives following their service. The fact that many of our veterans are committing suicide every day and that many more are homeless is incredibly frustrating for Americans generally and particularly for me as I know these men and women.

According to a Brown University report, over 7,000 U.S. service members have died in the post-9/11 warzones of Afghanistan and Iraq. Yet over 30,100 U.S. servicemembers and veterans of the post-9/11 wars have died by suicide. That is staggering.

To help prevent additional tragic deaths by suicide of our service men and women, I introduced the Warrior Call Day Resolution, which would establish November 12, 2023, the Sunday after Veterans Day, as Warrior Call Day. I introduced this resolution in response to the death by suicide of Ryan Larkin, who I served with, on April 23, 2017.

This would encourage all Americans, especially active-duty and retired servicemembers, to contact someone who has worn or is currently wearing the uniform and connect struggling veterans with mental health services. This bill seeks to end isolation, which is often a precursor to suicidal ideation. We should be remembering our veterans not only on Veterans Day, but after and year-round.

Additionally, I have been selected to co-chair a bipartisan Military Mental Health Task Force alongside Congressman Derek Kilmer from Washington. The task force will collaborate with subject matter experts, disseminate information and provide resources to members of Congress and their staff so they can learn about the challenges facing America’s former and current servicemembers and their families.

I am hopeful that this task force can become a clearinghouse for not only elected officials in D.C., but for all veterans’ advocates to work together to solve this tragic problem.

The conversation about mental health should not begin after someone has taken their life.

We need to be proactive to ensure that our veterans and active-duty servicemembers are not alone. If you are a veteran and you are struggling, please call the Veteran Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Do not choose a permanent solution to a temporary problem.