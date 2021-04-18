Rep. Jill Billings: Keeping children/s issues front and center

What’s best for kids? That is a question that has guided me as a parent volunteer and a County Board supervisor, even before I entered the Legislature.
Last year, I met with Gov. Tony Evers to share the priorities of the Coulee Region for the 2021-23 Budget. I advocated for several initiatives, including policies to support kids and early childhood education. These policy areas have too often received the least attention, but perhaps have the potential for the greatest long-term impact in our state. Gov. Evers addressed the question well in his budget proposal.
Despite being the home of the first kindergarten in the United States, in Wisconsin, early childhood education is often overlooked in favor of addressing high school achievement gaps and post-secondary workforce readiness. However, research shows that the first few years are when most brain development occurs and are often the most critical for learning.
The governor’s proposal invests more than $100 million in early education and child care. In addition, it provides grants to child care providers to help support the costs of trained and dedicated staff. We currently see high turnover and slim margins, leading to significant challenges for facilities to retain experienced staff and keep their doors open. Also, the governor’s budget directs funding towards two pilot programs in child care deserts, areas where no child care providers exist or where demand far outpaces the supply of day care spots.
Lastly, the budget also helps connect the dots between child care and workforce challenges. Workers in our part of the state have left the workforce because they can’t afford day care, can’t find day care spots available, or a combination of the two. This ends up costing employers more as they lose experienced, valued employees.
In addition to helping make child care more affordable, the budget expands family and medical leave for when child care providers close, and targets funding to help address behavioral issues to reduce the removal of kids from classrooms.
As the ranking member of the Assembly Committee on Children and Families, I am pleased that Governor Evers has recognized the importance of early childhood education funding and included it in his budget. Along with advocating for support through the budget, I continue to work on child welfare issues through legislative efforts.
I have recently introduced the bipartisan Safe Harbor Bill, which would prohibit minors from being charged with prostitution, recognizing that these children are not criminals, but victims.
In addition, I continue to work in a bipartisan fashion with my colleagues in both the Senate and Assembly as co-chair of the Children’s Caucus. We seek to educate the legislature on children’s issues such as early brain development and child care quality and access. I also serve on the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board which continues to work on education, advocacy, and promoting legislation that will have a positive impact on children across the State of Wisconsin.
What’s best for kids? I will work to keep these vital early childhood education provisions in the budget and continue to introduce and advocate for policies that are critical to our families, our next generations, and our communities.
Rep. Jill Billings represents the 95th Assembly District, which includes all of the city of La Crosse, the town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby