Rep. Jill Billings: Keeping children/s issues front and center

Lastly, the budget also helps connect the dots between child care and workforce challenges. Workers in our part of the state have left the workforce because they can’t afford day care, can’t find day care spots available, or a combination of the two. This ends up costing employers more as they lose experienced, valued employees.

In addition to helping make child care more affordable, the budget expands family and medical leave for when child care providers close, and targets funding to help address behavioral issues to reduce the removal of kids from classrooms.

As the ranking member of the Assembly Committee on Children and Families, I am pleased that Governor Evers has recognized the importance of early childhood education funding and included it in his budget. Along with advocating for support through the budget, I continue to work on child welfare issues through legislative efforts.

I have recently introduced the bipartisan Safe Harbor Bill, which would prohibit minors from being charged with prostitution, recognizing that these children are not criminals, but victims.